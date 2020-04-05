First, it was red carpet-ready styles; then came ready-to-wear. If you've been keeping tabs on the CFDA-approved brand, then Thakoon's new shoe line should come as no surprise, too. The ever-expanding label is constantly climbing the ranks in all sects of the fashion space, making footwear a very natural (and very welcomed) next step for the brand.

On April 6, two totally different styles will be made available on their site — the Kitten Mule and the Classic High Top Sneaker, both of which invite its wearers to channel their inner uptown and downtown girl, respectively. At face value, the two silhouettes are inherently different. Sneakers and heels are most often situated in separate contexts. And yet, Thakoon designed the two to share a certain versatility, both pairing seamlessly with trousers, frocks and jeans, alike. This means that, with just a quick change of shoes, a single outfit can stretch to everything on your packed agenda — making the case stronger than ever to grab both pairs.

COURTESY OF THAKOON

At $195, the mule features a slender, structural build, with a truncated heel and a pointed toe qualifying it for workplace wear. It's bound to become the editor heel of 2020, pairing elegantly with trousers, jeans and frocks alike. For those after a more casual silhouette, the Classic High Top Sneaker is the $150 staple piece needed to complete any weekend outfit formula. Its body is fully-blanched from the sole up, with sling tabs and elastic side panels reconciling the practicality of your favorite boots with the endless versatility of the white sneaker.

Thakoon Panichgul's decision to introduce footwear was as organic as you'd expect. "Shoes really complete the look, and I’ve always wanted to design more casual shoes for everyday," shared the CFDA-winning designer. "I’ve done many runways and the shoes were always fun, but super fancy and expensive. This time around, it’s more about practicality, but not forgoing design or quality."

Continue ahead to browse the two styles. As the shoes are made to compliment their Spring/Summer 2020 collection, be sure to shop the other wares on the brand's site to complete the look.