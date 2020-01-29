Revered for its elegant evening wear, Thakoon has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Emma Stone, and Charlize Theron — to name a few. And while the celebrity-approved label is no stranger to creating everyday essentials, its new denim collection is the first-of-its kind. Available now, the lineup includes four distinct styles (in three different color ways) that are all less than $150. Which means, you don't have to break the bank if you're looking to add a pair to your closet.

Traditional silhouettes aside, the newly launched line is offering up an array of designs that will seamlessly round out your growing denim collection. Of these are three Ecru-colored and black iterations: a classic cropped jean, $115, a denim midi skirt for $125, and high waisted pants priced at $145 for just about any occasion. And because each style has its own unique characteristics, you're sure to find a pair that fits your personal aesthetic.

When it comes to styling each pair, the options are truly endless. The high waisted pants are fitted with wide, profile square pockets and a cinched waist that's made for tucking in your favorite cableknit sweater, or a bodysuit for a night out. The cropped jeans are the perfect pair to marry with a white t-shirt and a day filled with errands. The ultra-versatile midi skirt comes with a smattering of buttons along the left side, as well as cozy oversized pockets and a frayed hemline. Everything from a button-down chiffon blouse to a hoodie pairs well with this exciting option. All around, this collection has something for everyone — at a price point the whole world can get behind.

However, this is not Thakoon's first foray into the world of everyday wear, the direct-to-consumer designer started creating essentials (with intentions similar to brands like Everlane) after realizing the shifting shopping habits of the modern woman. Having risen to stardom with support from very Anna Wintour, designer Thakoon Panichgul got his start in feminine evening wear at a high price tag. He later worked his way over to collaborating with brands like Gap, Kohl's and Target. And since then, he's launched everything from blouses to hoodies, proving his designs are as timeless as they are practical.

Scroll down to shop TZR's favorites from the just-launched denim collection or head over the brand's website to peruse the offering in full.