In Japan, where Tatcha's extremely popular products are developed, its newest launch was, for years, referred to simply as "The Secret Serum." Tatcha was inspired by the Japanese concept of 'shinsei,' which means new birth. Its chief scientist's main goal, the brand explains in a press release, is to "help skin recapture the smoothness and plumpness it had in infancy." Obviously, that's a tall order. So how does Tatcha's new The Dewy Serum attempt to restore your skin to newborn levels of dewy plumpness? With a multitasking blend of skincare-hero ingredients.

Like all Tatcha products, the base is the brand's proprietary 'Hadasei-3,' (a 73% concentration, the highest in any Tatcha product) a complex made of double-fermented Akita rice, Uji green tea, and Okinawa Mozuku algae. The result of the fermentation process is that it yields high levels of lactic acid, which works to gently sweep away dead, dull skin and improve skin texture. This complex is also rich in amino acids which support a strong, healthy skin barrier.

Simultaneously, however, the serum delivers plumping and hydrating hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing squalane, so that skin is immediately replenished. "The combination of squalane, hyaluronic acid, and Hadasei-3 makes this a powerhouse, three-in-one treatment that really delivers," celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha's Global Director of Education & Artistry, Daniel Martin tells TZR. "I love that it's super hydrating but still lightweight enough to wear during the day, or under makeup, without causing it to pill. Unlike other serums, it doesn't 'sit' on my skin, and if I apply it before bed, I'll wake up the next morning with glowing skin," he says.

He's not alone. In a consumer study of 25 people who used The Dewy Serum twice a day for four weeks, 100% showed an improvement in radiance after two weeks and 98% showed an improvement in texture.

For those who want to be all dewy, all the time, (understandable), the new serum is a welcome addition to Tatcha's cult-favorite Dewy collection. While you wait for The Dewy Serum to officially drop on December 22 at Sephora.com and Tatcha.com, you might want to add products from the existing Dewy collection to your collection, like the cult-favorite The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, or one of the brand's OGs, the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.