The way Supergoop! has rebranded sunscreen as a veritable fashion statement is something of an art form. Founder Holly Thaggard has secured as many collaborations as your average high-street sneaker brand — Rebecca Taylor, Milly, Beautyblender — and they're going to keep coming all summer long. The brand will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its cult-favorite SPF-spiked finishing spray with a series of Supergoop! limited-edition, guest-designed Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mists and they are about as stylish as sunscreen comes.

On April 15, the brand unveiled the first of five collabs, this one created by Thaggard herself. If you aren't already familiar with the powerhouse behind Supergoop! — who Vanity Fair once called the "Norma Rae of sunscreen" — she was driven into the SPF industry more than a decade ago by a close friend's melanoma diagnosis.

Her custom-designed setting mist features an illustration of her favorite pair of Miron Crosby cowboy boots — artwork by her daughter, Emery — which makes perfect sense seeing as the family is from San Antonio, Texas.

The special-edition SPF 40, available now through the end of summer (or until the stock is inevitably gobbled up by beauty obsessives), includes a playful reminder to "reapply, y'all!" because reapplication is what this mist was designed for. Unlike other facial sunscreens that are meant to be applied before makeup, this easy spray goes on after your beauty routine, and (ideally) periodically throughout the day.

Throughout the summer, Supergoop! will be dropping a floral-inspired package design by jewelry guru Lele Sadoughi, a bottle that mimics a billboard by New York City multimedia artist Baron Von Fancy, and one that resembles a West Coast sunset by Southern California fashion brand FRAME. The next to launch will be a sunshiny design from the beloved facial spa Heyday, dropping In May, which just so happens to be Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to its collectable collaborative designs, the product itself got a few upgrades, including a lighter texture, a gentler scent, and an improved nozzle to ensure more even coverage. Each new Supergoop! limited-edition Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist will be sold exclusively on Supergoop.com and via select partner retailers.

