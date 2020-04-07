The Best Facial Sunscreens At Sephora Of Every Kind, According To Reviewers

You know the drill: SPF goes on daily and it should be reapplied every couple of hours. While you may follow this rule religiously, do you actually love the sunscreen you're using? If the answer is an indecisive shrug or a flat out no, it's time to find your product, the one you can unsolicitedly rave about to everyone you know. Doing this takes time, but who better to turn to than Sephora and its army of knowledgeable and helpful reviewers? In order to find the best facial sunscreen at Sephora, highly rated reviews were taken into account as well as the benefits that go beyond deflecting damage.

You’re not going to just throw any formula on your face — sunscreen that’s going on your complexion should be especially made for that, and there are a few things to take into consideration when perusing for a new bottle. First, keep in mind how high the SPF should be. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), an SPF of 30 or higher is what you should aim for. It also recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen, which is one that protects you from a variety of harmful rays. Its water resistance is also important — and speaking of water, opting for a reef-safe, environmentally friendly product isn't a bad idea either.

Last, take into consideration your own skin type and needs. For example, non-comedogenic formulas will ensure you won’t clog your pores, tinted sunscreens and SPF-laden foundations are great if you wear makeup daily, and blue-light protective sunscreens are great for those who work on a computer all day.

Ahead, see the products that get the most love and attention on Sephora and read about the different types of sunscreens, their compositions, and what they do.

Best Tinted Sunscreens At Sephora

These sunscreens won't only give you protection from the sun, they'll also provide a bit of color. And their benefits don't stop there; tinted formulas also sometimes mattify, add shimmer, or blur.

Best Mineral Sunscreens At Sephora

Mineral (aka physical) sunscreens are formulas that use, well, minerals. These could include either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that work as physical barriers to block UV rays. They’re the oldest sunscreens in the book, but oftentimes get a bad rap for the white cast most cause.

Best Chemical Sunscreens At Sephora

The other type of sunscreens, chemical, are simply sunscreens that are made up of one or several of six compounds, like oxybenzone, avobenzone, and octisalate, according to the AAD. These are also easier to rub in (and often less noticeable on your skin) than mineral sunscreens.

Best Powder & Stick Sunscreens At Sephora

Gel, cream, powder, stick, and spray all refer to the consistency and state of the sunscreen, and depending on your skin type and preferences, you may prefer one kind over another. If you have oily skin or sweat frequently, powder might be a smart option, but for people with dry skin, creams and gels can help hydrate and protect from the sun.