The Best Facial Sunscreens At Sephora Of Every Kind, According To Reviewers
You know the drill: SPF goes on daily and it should be reapplied every couple of hours. While you may follow this rule religiously, do you actually love the sunscreen you're using? If the answer is an indecisive shrug or a flat out no, it's time to find your product, the one you can unsolicitedly rave about to everyone you know. Doing this takes time, but who better to turn to than Sephora and its army of knowledgeable and helpful reviewers? In order to find the best facial sunscreen at Sephora, highly rated reviews were taken into account as well as the benefits that go beyond deflecting damage.
You’re not going to just throw any formula on your face — sunscreen that’s going on your complexion should be especially made for that, and there are a few things to take into consideration when perusing for a new bottle. First, keep in mind how high the SPF should be. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), an SPF of 30 or higher is what you should aim for. It also recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen, which is one that protects you from a variety of harmful rays. Its water resistance is also important — and speaking of water, opting for a reef-safe, environmentally friendly product isn't a bad idea either.
Last, take into consideration your own skin type and needs. For example, non-comedogenic formulas will ensure you won’t clog your pores, tinted sunscreens and SPF-laden foundations are great if you wear makeup daily, and blue-light protective sunscreens are great for those who work on a computer all day.
Ahead, see the products that get the most love and attention on Sephora and read about the different types of sunscreens, their compositions, and what they do.
Best Tinted Sunscreens At Sephora
These sunscreens won't only give you protection from the sun, they'll also provide a bit of color. And their benefits don't stop there; tinted formulas also sometimes mattify, add shimmer, or blur.
It's undeniable that the 1,920 five-star reviews speak for themselves. This tinted sunscreen offers light coverage that helps hydrate and provides a soft glow to your skin. The addition of a vitamin C derivative helps combat hyperpigmentation and free radicals.
Your highlighter just got an upgrade. For a dewy finish that also protects your skin, look no further than Supergoop!'s tinted sunscreen. It has 100+ five-star reviews on Sephora, most of which admire the ultra glow it gives.
If you're prone to oily skin, especially in the warmer months, an oil-free tinted moisturizer like this one — with 3,000 five-star reviews — can be a skin saver. It provides sheer coverage, but be sure to use an additional form of protection, as it's only SPF 20.
Best Mineral Sunscreens At Sephora
Mineral (aka physical) sunscreens are formulas that use, well, minerals. These could include either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that work as physical barriers to block UV rays. They’re the oldest sunscreens in the book, but oftentimes get a bad rap for the white cast most cause.
While this sunscreen lands on the more expensive side, it not only protects your skin, but it works to blur discoloration and pores without being tinted. Its 300+ five-star reviews are proof of why it's worth the splurge.
With an overall rating of 4.7 stars out of five, this sunscreen features both titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, but it also contains marigold extract, which helps block out pollution, too.
While this sunscreen has plenty of SPF, it also features vitamin E, an essential antioxidant for reducing sun damage and fighting off free radicals. It has just under 300 five-star reviews and fans like that it has doesn't have a white cast or clog pores.
Best Chemical Sunscreens At Sephora
The other type of sunscreens, chemical, are simply sunscreens that are made up of one or several of six compounds, like oxybenzone, avobenzone, and octisalate, according to the AAD. These are also easier to rub in (and often less noticeable on your skin) than mineral sunscreens.
Nearly 200 five-star reviews back this water-resistant lotion that has two especially unique features. Its WetForce technology mixes negative and positive ions in perspiration and water to create another layer of sun protection and the HeatForce technology helps create a stronger barrier from the temperature of your skin.
On top of UV rays, this sunscreen promises to protect from blue light, pollution, and infrared radiation. It also features fan-favorite hydration hero, hyaluronic acid, and with almost 500 five-star reviews, it's a worthy candidate for your bathroom counter.
Featuring vitamin E, moringa, and edelweiss — three skin-protecting antioxidants — this sunscreen has earned over 500 five-star reviews on Sephora. It starts as a gel texture that gives a cooling effect and turns more watery as you rub it in.
Best Powder & Stick Sunscreens At Sephora
Gel, cream, powder, stick, and spray all refer to the consistency and state of the sunscreen, and depending on your skin type and preferences, you may prefer one kind over another. If you have oily skin or sweat frequently, powder might be a smart option, but for people with dry skin, creams and gels can help hydrate and protect from the sun.
This vegan powder sunscreen comes inside of a brush, making it easy to apply, store, and bring with you. Oh, and it's TSA-friendly, so you'll never be in a bind when you're headed on vacation.
This unique cushion provides plenty of SPF and tinted coverage in a powdery, liquid-like form. You press down to saturate your sponge and from there can go for light coverage or build up to something a bit heavier.
While this is more of a foundation, its SPF coverage gives it an edge over other options that lack any kind of protection from the sun. If you wear a decent amount of coverage year-round, 950+ five-star reviews may convince you to give it a try.