Earlier this summer, Kourtney Kardashian Instagrammed a scenic shot relaxing in her backyard, and the comments section erupted. It wasn't the coastal vista or her sun-bronzed physique that drew tons of buzz, though — it was her stylish, parchment-white button down. The oversized shirt was a then-unreleased part of her stylist, Dani Michelle's latest design collaboration, and it's been hotly anticipated ever since. On Aug. 25, Dani Michelle's capsule for Aya Muse is finally landing on shelves everywhere, and it's filled with polished, celeb-worthy styles that you can try, yourself.

Through dressing Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Michelle has become one of Hollywood's top stylists to watch, plucking garments that perfectly suited (and added to) each sister's unique image. That said, it's no surprise that her emerging career in design has also caught the eyes of many — including Aya Muse designer, Tina Rodiou. "Dani has always been someone we admired in the industry, as her aesthetic is so elegant and refined but also always pushing the boundaries," she tells TZR. "When we met two years ago, we instantly clicked and realized our vision was synonymous." Rodiou then tapped Michelle to create a capsule that would live in Aya Muse's Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The result? A trove of smart styles, with an edge that offer timeless versatility.

Many styles draw design codes from past and present favorites of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including tonal, all-leather looks (Kourtney's favorite from this spring, which happens to be a Rachel Green-approved style for fall) and button downs, which Kendall has worn every which way. There's also a standout tuxedo bustier, which can be layered with matching suit pieces from the collection.

While every piece in the collection is meant to be styled year-round, the suitability for the upcoming cooler months is well worth noting — leathers, knits and muted hues are primed for transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall. As far as styling tips for the months ahead, Michelle has a few ideas: "The long sleeve dress, I can’t wait to wear with flat boots, or with a blazer over, it’s so chic and timeless! The leather trousers are going to be a staple for sure, and the cream cardigan is a piece that I'm sure I'll live in," she tells TZR.

The collection is available now on Revolve, and will soon be stocked in KITH, Brown Thomas, and, of course, Aya Muse's own e-store. Continue ahead to shop.

