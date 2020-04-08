Typically speaking, spring is the season more associated with the more romantic trends in fashion. Strappy sandals, tiered ruffles, breezy dresses, and candy-colored pastels are just a few that might come to mind when you think of the season. But as you may have already noticed, this is not your average spring. Combine that with the ups and downs of transitional weather and you have a virtually endless amount of options for getting dressed each day. While some have fully leaned into the season of new beginnings with vibrant hues and floral prints, others — as seen with Stella Maxwell’s Dr. Martens — have flocked to the other end of the spectrum with an edgier approach to spring fashion.

Maxwell was recently spotted wearing the $120 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes from Dr. Martens in Los Angeles on April 5 during a quick coffee run. The 29-year-old model opted for a put-together ensemble featuring a cropped graphic tee, relaxed leather pants, and the "ugly" oxford shoe to create an unexpected (but entirely welcome) look for spring. Maxwell made a strong case for an outfit that isn’t head-to-toe loungewear when she topped off her ensemble with a long checked wool coat, gold hoop earrings, and classic black sunglasses.

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Maxwell isn’t the only supermodel to be seen sporting a pair of Docs on her off-duty days. The brand has been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, who’s been seen wearing one of Dr. Martens’ iconic combat boots on multiple accounts. However, Maxwell may be the first of many to take the brand — which has typically been styled with fall and winter ensembles — into spring.

Take a cue from Maxwell and wear the brand’s leather oxford shoes with leather pants and a graphic tee. Or style them with a dark, floral-print dress and ankle socks for a ‘90s-inspired outfit for this season. As you start to incorporate the shoes into your outfits for the season, you’ll quickly realize how versatile they can be — and before you know it, they’ll be your go-to shoe for spring.

Shop Stella Maxwell’s Dr. Martens shoes below.

