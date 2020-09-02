While summer's end has a way of bringing on the obligatory seasonal blues, there's always one silver lining: the steep bi-annual savings that fall at the same time. Of all the brands partaking in Labor Day sales this year, Staud's end-of-summer sale is ranked high amongst fashion girls, who are already plucking favorites from the must-shop event. With scores of celeb-loved pieces included in the markdown, including Olivia Wilde's 40%-off maxi-dress, there's so much to take advantage of for fall (and to tuck away until next spring).

Starting on Sep. 2, the brand's marking down styles from several collections, including seafoam paisley frocks and and island-patterned co-ords from its Spring 2020 collection. There's also pieces that hail from several collections ago, including favorites from last fall that are still totally on-trend today. Take, for example, the brand's cotton-velvet Candice coat, whose floral patches totally tick a box with the patchwork trend that's all over Instagram right now. There's also the Celia dress, which taps into the Bottega Veneta-revived fringe trend that's slated to be everywhere this fall. For something a bit more current, the sale also claims the sunset-invoking tiered dress that Olivia Wilde wore around Los Angeles all spring.

BACKGRID

One of Staud's early claims to fame was, of course, its cult favorite accessories — many of which are also seeing dramatic price drops. While the Kendall Jenner-loved Tommy and Moon bags aren't currently on sale, there's several other toting options that are perfectly suited for fall — such as the patent leather Bissett bag, which is now maxed out at a full 65% off. Its shoe offering is just as robust, with tall, autumnal boots plunging from $495 to $173.25 (in the on-trend bordeaux shade, to sweeten the deal).

To browse all the best of the sale event, continue below — and be sure to peek at its site for the full offering:

