Acne isn't something that would normally spark joy, but Starface's new Rainbow Hydro-Stars make the sometimes-disheartening process of treating pimples slightly more fun. The chipper blemish-fighting brand is already beloved for its Big Yellow hydrocolloid patches, and its new multihued iteration is even more out of this world (pun intended?). What's more, all net proceeds from its Rainbow Hydro-Stars will be donated to Black and LGBTQ organizations.

Starface launched in 2019 with a fresh take on the boring old concept of acne patches. The brand's photogenic yellow stars — similar in aesthetic to something you'd see in a children's sticker set — were an immediate hit, not to mention perfectly aligned with the ever-flourishing body positivity movement.

The galactic-inspired adhesives suddenly turned pimples that could have been perceived as catastrophic into an opportunity to make a fashion statement. But that was apparently just the beginning. Starface has since introduced its Hydro-Stars in a range of limited-edition colors, but June's delightful rainbow stickers (launched during Pride Month, by no coincidence) are "a permanent part of the Starface galaxy," the brand says.

All net proceeds from the latest launch will be donated to the Black-Led Movement Fund (BLMF) and the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) for LGBTQ youth.

These two organizations are long-term partners of the brand. BLMF is a Borealis Philanthropy donor collaborative that supports the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and HMI delivers counseling, education, and job readiness training to queer youth between the ages of 13 and 24.

The vegan and cruelty-free face accessories are made of 100-percent hydrocolloid dressing, a gel-forming substance that keeps pimples moist, absorbs fluids, and protects from outside bacteria and skin picking (because face it, you're guilty). They come about a month after the brand debuted a dermatologist-tested cleanser, Space Wash, made of white willow bark, sage, and holy basil.

Starface's Hydro-Stars cost $16 for a 32-pack and while they can be purchased now at Starface.world, they aren't slated to ship until the week of July 6.

