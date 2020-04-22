It's no secret that the style space has been flooded with lounge-appropriate looks in recent weeks. Of all the fashions getting some extra love while at home, leggings have become a star player — whether styled with an oversized vintage tee or worn in situ with an activewear set. Apart from the exorbitant world of cashmere tops and silk slips, the legging is actually a super affordable entry-point into the loungewear space, with tons of sub-$100 styles in stock, right now. And, as far as styling goes, Sophie Turner's gray leggings look is offering a great place to start.

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones actor stepped out with husband Joe Jonas and their pup Porky for an afternoon walk, cutting a demure, cozy figure in the process. Past her royal blue varsity bomber, Turner wore a pair of heather-gray leggings, which she polished off with a set of thick ankle socks and slides. While the exact brand behind the bottoms remains unknown, there's a trove of "like" styles that make getting the look far easier than you'd think. Take, for example, Gymshark's Vital Seamless Leggings, which offer all the best sweat-wicking properties needed during a workout — all for just $50. Or, Wolven, which has become a favorite of Turner's — appearing in the brand's pants as recently as this week.

DC/NGRE / BACKGRID

Shop all 9 leggings ahead, and be sure to keep eyes on Sophie for more imitable style moments:

4. Beyond Yoga — Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging $97 Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga's pants come with a higher price tag, but their quality lives up to it — the pant is bound to be worn for again and again years to come. SEE ON CARBON38

6. Naked Wardrobe — The NW Sleeveless Legging THE NW SLEEVELESS LEGGING SET $58 Naked Wardrobe Naked Wardrobe is a KarJenner Favorite, offering body-sculpting sets for a fraction of the price. This legging set is no exception.

8. Year of Ours — Hockey Legging Hockey Legging $106 Year of Ours Year of Ours updates the basic legging with their lace-up feature, making it well worth the splurge. see on evolve fitwear