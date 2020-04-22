The Zoe Report
BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

9 Gray Leggings Like Sophie Turner's That Are $100 Or Less Right Now

By Danielle Naer
Share

It's no secret that the style space has been flooded with lounge-appropriate looks in recent weeks. Of all the fashions getting some extra love while at home, leggings have become a star player — whether styled with an oversized vintage tee or worn in situ with an activewear set. Apart from the exorbitant world of cashmere tops and silk slips, the legging is actually a super affordable entry-point into the loungewear space, with tons of sub-$100 styles in stock, right now. And, as far as styling goes, Sophie Turner's gray leggings look is offering a great place to start.

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones actor stepped out with husband Joe Jonas and their pup Porky for an afternoon walk, cutting a demure, cozy figure in the process. Past her royal blue varsity bomber, Turner wore a pair of heather-gray leggings, which she polished off with a set of thick ankle socks and slides. While the exact brand behind the bottoms remains unknown, there's a trove of "like" styles that make getting the look far easier than you'd think. Take, for example, Gymshark's Vital Seamless Leggings, which offer all the best sweat-wicking properties needed during a workout — all for just $50. Or, Wolven, which has become a favorite of Turner's — appearing in the brand's pants as recently as this week.

DC/NGRE / BACKGRID

Shop all 9 leggings ahead, and be sure to keep eyes on Sophie for more imitable style moments:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Outdoor Voices — Freeform 7/8 Hi-Rise Leggings

Freeform 7/8 Hi-Rise Leggings
$75
Outdoor Voices

This rendition of the heather gray trend offers a more shadowy take on the look.

2. Wolven — Wolf Grey Pocket Legging

Wolf Grey Pocket Legging
$72
Wolven

A fan favorite of Jasmine Tookes' and Alessandra Ambrosio's, this brand is known for its proudly patterned leggings — but its solids are just as chic.

3. Gymshark — Vital Seamless Leggings

VITAL SEAMLESS LEGGINGS
$50
Gymshark

Leading the charge in all the major activewear trends (eyelet cutouts and body-contouring included), Gymshark's super cost-effective leggings from their Seamless collection are well worth adding to cart.

4. Beyond Yoga — Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging

Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
$97
Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga's pants come with a higher price tag, but their quality lives up to it — the pant is bound to be worn for again and again years to come.

5. Alo Yoga — High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

HIGH-WAIST ALOSOFT LOUNGE LEGGING
$98
ALO YOGA

All the top models are wearing Alo Yoga sets right now — so, we highly recommend shopping their lounge pant with a matching top for your next virtual pilates class.

6. Naked Wardrobe — The NW Sleeveless Legging

THE NW SLEEVELESS LEGGING SET
$58
Naked Wardrobe

Naked Wardrobe is a KarJenner Favorite, offering body-sculpting sets for a fraction of the price. This legging set is no exception.

7. Gap — Basic Legging

Basic Legging
$29.95$19
Gap

On sale right now for a major steal, these are the pair to get in both color-ways — true black and light heather gray.

8. Year of Ours — Hockey Legging

Hockey Legging
$106
Year of Ours

Year of Ours updates the basic legging with their lace-up feature, making it well worth the splurge.

Eleven By Venus Williams — Seamless Smooth Legging

Seamless Smooth Legging 29"
$69
Eleven By Venus Williams

Anything Venus Williams has a hand in designing is sure to serve quality — and these $69 sculpting leggings do not disappoint.