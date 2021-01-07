Leaning into a red moment will always be one of beauty's most tried-and-true looks. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian's shiny red nails —and matching red lips. And, if you have an entirely crimson room to pose in, that works, too.

Kardashian posted a trio of images (two selfies in the aforementioned red room, a stark contrast to her all-black outfit and almost knee-high black boots), and one, a close-up of those enviable nails, in which she tagged two nail artists, Kim Truong and Diem Truong). Her caption simply: "blood red 🩸"

Long before polishes even came in blues and greens and purples, red was the most classic color for a manicure. It's bold and connotes confidence. But it doesn't have to be intimidating or serious — in fact, "I’m the happiest when I’m asked to use it at a shoot because it’s great on all skin tones, all nail shapes, and all nail lengths," nail expert Martha Fekete tells TZR in a previous interview about the trendy shade.

Kardashian's glossy red mani in particular relies on two key elements: the saturated color of the polish itself and the high-gloss finish. To get the look, you can find a red with the same deep saturation as her's or, you can always use a red you already have and top it with a high-gloss top coat.

@kourtneykardash

Below, some options inspired by Kardashian's look:

