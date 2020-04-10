Australian swim and resort-wear brand She Made Me, which focuses on handmade, vintage-inspired bikinis, has earned a reputation as a chic summer brands. The label's latest collection, Love Note, is no different: Featuring its signature crochet-knits in a slew of earthy hues and unique silhouettes, the romantic collection also entails a notable batch of new non-crochet clothing like smocked blouses and ethereal flowing dresses. With an all hand-made selection and exquisite attention to detail, Love Note is a a heart-felt ode to the women artisans who create each She Made Me piece by hand.

Besides its cult-loved swimwear, She Made Me's clothing has quickly rallied quite the fan base around its clothing and accessories as well (its Neha mini dress is so coveted that it's even inspired fan art), including fashion royalty Bella Hadid. With the current '70s trend quickly rising in popularity, the brands delicately hand-made and nostalgic crochet knits are a special and perfect fit for this seasons favorite aesthetic. Founded and designed by Chloe Dunlop, the Aussie brands newest arrivals were made to be comfy for beach-dwelling days yet polished enough to transition into whimsical summer nights attire, just as well.

The new romantic hues and flirty open-knits come in a wide range of styles — the bikini top category alone includes six different silhouettes, including one-shoulder, sliding halter, crop top, bandeau, off-shoulder and camisole for a more customized experience. And for those that appreciate a made-with-love feel, each piece is crocheted in limited quantities by local artisan women in Bali, promising a one-of-a-kind treasure.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The brand is best described as romantically nostalgic with a hint of tradition. That said, it's no wonder that the younger Hadid sister is an avid follower considering she's all about throwback trends. Bella recently sported She Made Me's pink knit bucket hat. With tradition in mind, the latest collection is a revamp of the brands signature styles in all new colorways, like the crowd-favorite Neha dress now in new white and powder blue assortments. Equally covetable is the new assortment of clothing, like smocked mini dresses and tie-dye baby tees that are going fast.

With tropical getaways at the forefront of everyones day dreams right now, go ahead and grab some dreamy vacation attire as inspiration. Shop the buzzy brand's best pieces below.