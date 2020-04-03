After being hospitalized with the Coronavirus for several days in Cesena, Italy, legendary footwear designer Sergio Rossi has died. This comes almost a month after his eponymous empire committed to giving a generous sum of 100,000 Euros to the Sacco Hospital in Milan, as well as, donating all profits from online sales to fight the pandemic sweeping the world. As many loved ones and fans remember the icon, it becomes clear just how much Rossi's innovative spirit and overall impact on the industry will be missed.

The heartbreaking news adds to a current tally of upwards of 13,915 coronavirus-related deaths in Italy, to date. Father to Gianvito Rossi, the 84-year old is a highly-acclaimed name in fashion history, who's impact over the decades is staggering. Born in San Mauro Pascoli (one of Italy's biggest hubs for shoemaking) in 1935, Sergio was born into a family of shoemakers with his own father teaching him the ropes. He worked for the family business throughout his life before starting his eponymous label in 1968. Continuing the familial generational history, Rossi's son Gianvito worked with his father until the business was sold to Gucci Group (now Kering Group) in 1999. Later, Gianvito launched his own namesake brand in 2007.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

With an endless list of dedicated fans from Rihanna to Gwyneth Paltrow, the designer was a hopeless romantic for femininity and his passion was evident through his designs. Countless fashion houses and celebrities have since paid their respects to the iconic designer and dear friend to many in the industry. The brand's Chief Executive officer Riccardo Sciutto (who took on the role in 2016) praised Sergio's business ethics as well has his devotion to woman. Friends and fans paying tribute include footwear designers such as Cesare Casadei, Amina Muaddi, and plenty more proving his impact on many was deeper than shoes.

