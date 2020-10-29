Sephora's Holiday Gift Sets Are Here & There's One For Every Beauty Obsessive On Your List

Beauty collectors are not the easiest people to buy for. Those who keep their fingers on the pulse of every Glossier, Urban Decay, and Fenty Beauty launch will have already stocked their vanities with the best of 2020 — and what left is there to give? That's where Sephora's annual holiday beauty gift sets come in.

With this year's push to holiday shop exceedingly early, the makeup giant has unveiled its anticipated seasonal spread two whole months in advance. It includes dozens of festively packaged stocking stuffers and a host of kits courtesy of Sephora's own in-house collection as well as brand affiliates.

"We are celebrating the joy that beauty can bring because amidst the chaos of an ever-changing world, we recognize and cherish and are thankful for small, shared moments of beauty," Artemis Patrick, Sephora's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Merchandising Officer, said in a statement. With that, 2020's holiday campaign has been announced as the "beauty of giving" and it centers around the spirit of gratitude.

In addition to $5 foot masks (because winter) and one-off gua sha facial massagers, Sephora's vast holiday offering includes nearly 20 gift sets, ranging from $10 to $50.

For the lover of face masks, there's a $10 set of three vitamin-packed sheet masks (a B6, E, and C) or an all-encompassing, $48 treasure trove dubbed Holy Sheet! that contains a whopping 20 varieties for face, eyes, hands, and feet. The $14 Beauty Ritual Masking Set — featuring a rose-quarts masking spatula and cloud-like headband — is a nice complement to any skincare gift, while several brush sets are guaranteed to excite the makeup junkie on your list.

Because eyes have been of the utmost importance this past year, Sephora has several gift sets that prioritize peepers: a Jungle Gaze Eyeshadow and Lash Set with 12 eyeshadow shades plus a pencil and falsies, a Merry Marigold eyelash and glue set, Wild Wishes Multi-Palette Blockbuster, and more.

Shop some of Sephora's holiday gift sets, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.