You might've always thought of Oct. 30 as the day before Halloween but, according to Sephora, it's now the official kickoff for the holiday season. That day, the massive beauty retailer will be unveiling the beginning of the Sephora Holiday Savings Event — an annual pre-holiday sale for all Beauty Insider members. Have no fear if you haven't signed up for Sephora's loyalty program yet. It's free, and you can do it right on the retailer's website.

Though which Beauty Insider tier you land in will change how soon you can shop the upcoming sale and how much of a discount you'll receive once it's underway. All Rouge Beauty Insiders will have access to the Holiday Savings Event starting Oct. 30, and will receive 20 percent off their purchases. VIB members can shop starting Nov. 3 and will receive 15 percent off, while Beauty Insiders can join in on Nov. 5 with 10 percent off. The entire sale wraps up on Nov. 9, and each tier needs to use the promo code HOLIDAYFUN to unlock their savings.

There are a few exclusions to the sale, though, for the most part, shoppers have free rein. The Holiday Savings promotion will not include products from The Ordinary or the NUDESTIX Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel. Additionally, you'll only be able to buy one Dyson product per transaction, and you won't be able to combine the promo with other offers, rewards, or Beauty Insider Cash.

Courtesy of Sephora

Got all that? Great. Now, it's time to begin strategizing your shopping list. Below, a few cult-favorite beauty products from Sephora to help get started — and upgrade your own makeup, haircare, and skin care collections.

