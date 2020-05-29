Being a Sephora member has always paid off in discounts, freebies, and birthday gifts, but starting May 29, you'll also be able to trade your points in for actual savings and, after social distancing restrictions are lifted, exclusive experiences. The retailer has added a host of new perks to the Sephora Beauty Insider loyalty program: Free shipping, a bigger selection of sample rewards, and meet-and-greets are only the beginning.

In March, the franchise announced that all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada would close as a coronavirus precaution. Now, more than two months later, select locations are just now welcoming customers back in, but under a few new conditions. Shoppers will be required to follow the six-foot rule and, in some cases, wear masks in the store. Testers, although they will remain on display, will not be available for actual testing, a press release from the brand said.

It's going to be a different kind of Sephora experience, yes, but there's one major incentive to coming in, and that is, of course, the perks. First among the fresh Beauty Insider offerings is the opportunity to exchange points for dollar savings at checkout. 500 points will get you $10 off your purchase both in stores and online, according to an email from the brand.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Additionally, all members will have access to a bigger freebie pool, including new haircare and body care birthday gifts from brands like Briogeo, MILK Makeup, and Sol de Janeiro. Rouge members — the highest tier, for those who've spent $1,000 — will also have early access to product launches starting this fall.

"Our goal is to create a multi-faceted and well-rounded program to cater to the changing needs of our clients. We know they want more ways to save and even more access to things like products, brand founders, services and one-of-a-kind experiences that are unique to Sephora," Allegra Stanley Krishnan, Vice President and General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora, said in a press release.

Those one-of-a-kind experiences will include meet-and-greets, facials, and chances to see how products are made, when such events become possible again, all in exchange for Beauty Insider points. As a bonus, points can also be turned into donations via Sephora's Charity Rewards scheme, which will kick off by supporting the National Black Justice Coalition in June.

And in case leaving the house still isn't an option for you, all members — Insiders, VIB, and Rouge — will now have access to free shipping, too, so you can reap the beauty rewards without ever having to leave home.