Hemp seed oil is now officially as beauty-centric as hyaluronic acid, rose water, electrolytes, and spirulina. It is, in fact, the premise of Milk Makeup's entire KUSH line, whose new Triple Brow Pen also plays on an equally noteworthy industry trend: multitasking. Not only does it do the typical jobs of tidying up and filling in, but it also helps to hydrate and nourish skin even when you're not wearing it.

In addition to being vocally vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, the use of hemp-derived cannabis seed oil is pretty much Milk Makeup's schtick. Its beloved KUSH collection is a family of makeup products built entirely around the ingredient's benefits (among a laundry list, it's touted for being ultra-moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and rich in vitamins and antioxidants).

The new Triple Brow Pen is the third brow product to join the lineup, following the Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum and the Fiber Brow Gel. Unlike its predecessors, however, the latest addition features a unique brush that makes feathering not only possible, but easy (for real).

Its groundbreaking angled, triple-tipped felt applicator is designed to create individual hair strokes that actually look natural, mimicking the effect of microblading but without the scary needles.

Further amplifying its conditioning properties, the pen contains sunflower oil and aloe, which continue nourishing brows even after your nightly wash. It comes in eight buildable shades, from Haze (warm blonde) to Diesel (basically black). Redheads will be happy about the inclusion of an auburn hue, too. You can use this water-resistant formula alone for a few sheer strokes or with the KUSH Fiber Brow Gel for an extra-bold look.

Milk Makeup's latest drop — available on MilkMakeup.com, Sephora, and Sephora.com for $22 starting April 20 — coincides with another KUSH launch. Its Lip Glaze also just introduced two new shades, NOVA (nude) and Rosebud. Other highlights from the range include the fan-favorite High Volume Mascara and tinted Lip Balm. The brand's innovative Triple Brow Pen, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.