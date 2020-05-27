Picking up a candle at Sephora is nothing new. (And if you haven't been embracing the retailer's non-beauty section — and racking up Beauty Insider points while you do so — you're missing out.) But, on the other hand, Sephora Collection's new candle line is. Released on May 19, Sephora's in-house candle line kicks off with a four-piece collection, featuring one unique scent per candle: Refresh, Pop Fizz, Unwind, and Bloom.

Expect Sephora Collection's famously affordable pricing to carry over to the new candles, too. The 8-ounce candles will cost shoppers just $18 a pop, even though each one is formulated with a natural soy-blend wax and is made without phthalates — an ingredient that can be found in fragrances. They're also paraben- and sulfate-free for those looking to completely avoid both ingredients, and crafted without animal testing.

Though the scents probably are what'll inspire you to add the new line to your online cart. The Sephora Collection Bloom Scented Candle is destined to be popular — it's a classic floral, with key notes of rose petals and freesia spiced up by a comfortable, homey amber. Like the other three, Bloom features its scent name on the tumbler's minimalist front label, paired with Sephora's own brand name.

Courtesy of Sephora

When you're in a more festive mood, light up the Pop Fizz Scented Candle; it's a bit more complicated than Bloom, using notes of blood orange, red currant, and sandalwood to liven up any room it occupies. Meanwhile, the Unwind Scented Candle and Refresh Scented Candle are both on the mellow side: Unwind complements its sandalwood fragrance with pink berry and vanilla, while Refresh offers a blend of jasmine, musk, and tart grapefruit.

Explore the new Sephora Collection drop by visiting Sephora's own website, or keep scrolling to shop all four new candles ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.