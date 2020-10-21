Amongst the thousands of fans that SENREVE amassed over the years (including Priyanka Chopra, Emma Roberts, and Gabrielle Union), a consensus has been reached: once you try one of its bags, you'll never go back. Its name suggests; at why: reconciling the French words "sens" (sense) and "reve" (dream), all SENREVE bags share the same duality — sensible, yet dreamy; beautiful, yet capable. The newest addition to its repertoire is no exception — and it's garnered a robust waitlist. SENREVE's Alunna Bag is providing a practical version of the chic micro-bag trend, and Fashion girls are lining up for it.

Before launching on its site on Oct. 19, the cult handbag brand behind the convertible Maestra bag (one minute a backpack; the next, a crossbody bag) put out a waitlist for its new pint-sized purse. Within the first week, it collected some 1,500 names, and only continued growing thereafter. So, to say the addition of the Alunna bag to SENREVE's stable has been a hotly-anticipated event would be an understatement. Joining alongside the brand's Milli Maestra, whose coin purse-like proportions rival Jacquemus' Chiquito bag, the Alunna is a veritable middle ground between the Milli and the next size up (the Mini Maestra, Olivia Palermo and Anna Kendrick's favorite).

Shoppers can pick between two distinct size offerings, the Alunna and the Alunna Mini, both of which are available in a soothing, fall-readied color palette. There's mellow neutrals (sand; chestnut) and deeper hues (forest, noir), with silver and gold hardware options available based on the wearer's preference. To sweeten the deal, SENREVE's helping its wearers ensure that they get years of use from every bag, Alunna's included. The brand's lifetime warranty offers free, easy repairs so that you can wear your bag with confidence, without fretting about tears and damages gleaned from years of wear.

To browse all color-ways in each of the available sizes, browse below — and be sure to keep an eye on the brand's long list of fans, to see how they might be wearing their Alunnas in coming months.

