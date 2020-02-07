Here's one you'll want to add to the Valentine's Day mood board: Selena Gomez's updo at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards. Not only did the singer show up to Thurs.'s event in a sweet, dusty-pink dress complete with bows and winged sleeves (*swoon*), but she took the romantic aesthetic even further with a coral lip and the most date night-worthy hairstyle of all time, too.

Gomez joined her glam squad at the annual awards ceremony where her Instagram-famous makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist, Marissa Marino, were being honored. It was her first public appearance since announcing the launch of her very own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, so the stakes were pretty high, but she did not disappoint.

The only match for that carnation-colored Patou mini dress — with its dreamy off-the-shoulder silhouette and whimsical cape sleeves — was a coral lip and a charming twist with wispy curtain bangs (your Valentine's Day solution, basically).

Gomez's darling undone bun was devastatingly romantic and looked so easy to recreate, too. In the front, her middle-parted bangs flipped outwardly and she let a few curled, shoulder-length tendrils hang casually around her face. In the back, it was a cross between a topknot and a chignon.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer's bun rested effortlessly on her crown, secured underneath with a loose twist, leaving the ends exposed like any old ponytail bun would. It's clear that Marino wanted to show off her updo skills in light of being nominated for the Gloria Pasqua Casny Hairstyling Award, which she later won.

The tousled hairstyle is an elevated version of the emerging red-carpet bun that's been taking 2020 award shows by storm. The Critics' Choice Awards in January, alone, saw buns on Lupita Nyong'o, Annie Murphy, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh, just to name a few.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson also attended Thurs.'s Hollywood Beauty Awards and guess what? She wore a bun, too. You simply could not ask for more proof that the everyday girl's go-to topknot is having a major glam moment right now, which bodes pretty well for the next dinner date on your schedule.