Scarlett Johansson's Best Hair Moments, From Marilyn Monroe Curls To Pompadours

While it would normally be a cliche to say someone has tried "every hairstyle in the book," the overused expression is perhaps the only way to sum up the lived experience of Scarlett Johansson. Before the Kardashians, et al., normalized the notion of transient hair changes, it was this iconic blonde (/brunette/redhead/whatever) who became the *original* chameleon. A tribute to Scarlett Johansson's best hair moments, ahead.

In the early days of SJ, the now Marvel star was known for her peroxide-dyed Old Hollywood waves. It wasn't long before the refined facade faded into edgy mullets and experimental fringe — both cringey tokens of the '00s, as any early-aughts kid would know. After trialing nearly every length and color known to man, she pivoted to her current mission: the pixie cut. And already, she's managed to style what couple inches she has left into countless different creations.

Now that we've watched her walk the red carpet in puffed-up pompadours, tiaras, curtain bangs, bobs, bouffants, retro updos, and a plethora of styles so unique they haven't even been named, we can sit back and reminisce on the best of 'em. Behold the time capsule that is Scarlett Johansson's hair.

The Marilyn Monroe Look Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's 2004 and Johansson has made her entrance at The Orange British Academy Film Awards in London looking like a spitting image of the late Marilyn Monroe. It isn't the first time and it most certainly won't be the last.

Curtain Bangs Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Long before curtain bangs became a 2020 Instagram trend, Johansson was channeling '70s hair vibes on — wait for it — TRL. To no one's surprise, the look was short-lived.

Auburn Curls Jason Merritt/TERM/FilmMagic/Getty Images After dyeing it from her natural brunette shade to bright blonde, the actor then advanced to auburn. Here she is in 2008 with a very of-the-era extreme side part.

Retro Faux Bob Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The faux bob is perfect for someone with hair commitment issues. This pinup-inspired look lasted only the day, then Johansson was back to her usual long and flowy waves. She did, however, cut it into an actual bob a couple years later.

Wet & Punky Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shortly after chopping her lengths into a pixie, the actor arrived at the Gotham Independent Film Awards serving Kristen Stewart-level punk.

The Pompadour, Obviously JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images Quickly, Johansson eased into her signature pompadour: tousled and curly at the top, tidy and shaven on the sides. This, of course, would only last as long as it took her hair to grow out again.

Slicked Back Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cut to 2019 and the actor is back to a clavicle-grazing lob, but she hasn't lost her edge. She slicks it back in the style of Grease for the Venice Film Festival screening of Marriage Story.