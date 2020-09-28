Lockdown sparked a series of brief, sometimes ill-considered hair trends that have taken six full months from which to recover — home bleaching, unicorn dye jobs, DIY fringe, and so forth — but fall's pending bent is proving to be more promising. Flippy, feathery Farrah Fawcett hair has set the tone for this coming season and Hailee Steinfeld's new curtain bangs are fast-tracking the trend.

Unlike the many who expressed their quarantine angst with hasty self-haircuts and reckless home coloring sessions, Steinfeld maintained her long, toffee-hued waves throughout. It wasn't until she was back in the safe hands of celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell that she decided, finally, to get on the collective hair change bandwagon — and even then, she kept it simple.

The 23-year-old's new curtain bangs are a subtle transformation compared to recent hair trends, but they succeeded in giving her signature rib-length brunette tresses a fresh, autumnal update. In the photos posted by both the 23-year-old and her hair guru, Steinfeld radiates flower child vibes with outwardly flipping, middle-parted fringe à la Farrah Fawcett. The late Charlie's Angels legend who became known for her exaggerated shaggy cut happens to be fueling major hair inspo this fall.

The dramatic volume, feathery layers, and shaggy bangs made famous in the '70s have been making a strong comeback on social media lately. According to Refinery29, the hashtag #curtainbangs has so far amassed more than 5 million TikTok views. Wispy, cheekbone-grazing fringe has been the source of many a viral before-and-after video and Steinfeld's face-framing pieces are right on par.

She did, of course, enlist the best person for the job. Russell — who is often the master behind Kate Hudson, Lily Collins, and Zoey Deutch's hairstyles — is emitting major disco vibes himself with his partial horseshoe mustache and long, majestic locks. In the past, he has given Suki Waterhouse and Chloë Grace Moretz curtain bangs, too.

This time, though, his work on Steinfeld is guaranteed to catch on. Be prepared to see '70s fringe take flight this fall.