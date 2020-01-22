Feminine, cozy, and effortless are all words you could use to describe Rouje's new capsule collection. A French-girl favorite, has unveiled a new range of lingerie-inspired pieces that'll elevate your at-home wardrobe just in time for hibernation season. And even better, most of the styles are designed to be worn outside of the bedroom, too. So when you do want to go outside you won't have to change out of these styles.

Available as of Jan. 19, the new collection called "Intime" is composed of pieces that are personal favorites of founder, Jeanne Damas that can not only be worn around the house, but out and about, too. Ranging from a delicate panty to a snuggly knit, the capsule's five styles are all about refined relaxation.

Within the offering are a trio of pieces that use a pretty, powdery color-palette and dainty floral print. These vintage-inspired styles consist of a camisole called the Phoebe Top, $135, a $52 scalloped-edge panty dubbed Francine (the first "petite culotte" from the brand), and the $155 Suzon Top — an embroidered, puff-sleeve blouse with covered buttons. You can match up the lace-detailed bottoms with both of the tops for an elevated, lounge look, or wear either top style with your favorite pair of jeans and a knit for a chic, no-fuss outfit.

As for the collection's knits, the capsule also offers a new long-sleeve version of the brand's popular Nono Cardigan called the Nona Cardigan. The $185 winter-ready, fuzzy mohair sweater is up for grabs in a pinky-nude hue as well as a dusty gray shade. Featuring slightly-puffed sleeves, big buttons, and a cropped silhouette, this piece is one you can slip on when you're lounging at home, or wear with your go-to denim and dresses for a day out.

Dreamy images on Rouje's website bring the capsule's styles to life, and will leave you wanting to skip town for a wintry beach weekend where you can cozy up by the fire with a good book. And since there's still a ways to go until summer arrives, you can use this collection to infuse a feeling of lightness and whimsy into your cold-weather wardrobe.

So, if you're ready to breathe new life into your loungewear, or just already know you've got to have these pieces — continue on to shop styles from this capsule.