In the midst of all the well-tailored blazers and endless 'New Bottega' accessories, celebrities are making a strong case for leggings as a wardrobe must-have. Following the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jenifer Aniston, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's black leggings just further prove that investing in a more elevated version is the key to flouncing through the winter months, in style.

With one street-style look after another, leggings are slowly (but surely) earning their place in your closet and, frankly, it's hard to ignore. If you follow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Instagram, the you're aware that her style is consistently good. But on the off-chance you haven't yet come across the new mom's mirror selfies, showing off her everyday looks, just know that when she's photographed wearing something, it's worth paying attention.

Easing back into the limelight postpartum, the model was seen on Feb. 25, in an edgy all-black outfit — which surprisingly worked for a warm day in Los Angeles. To start, Huntington-Whiteley opted for select pieces from Wardrobe NYC's curated Release 05, collection (including the slim tuxedo blazer and split-hem leggings), while finishing an ultra-chic look with a simple black turtleneck and point-toe ankle boots, complete with handbag and angular shades from Bottega Veneta.

Stoianov / BACKGRID

That said, it's not so much the leggings itself, but more so the way Huntington-Whiteley styled them that you should take note of. Keeping up with the all-black theme, the second-skin knit turtleneck brings an instantly refined feel, while the satin-trimmed suit jacket offers an added element that's super luxe. When styling them at home for a more sophisticated occasion, follow the model's lead by opting for elevated outerwear and accessories to really round out the look. And if you'd like to take your fit to supermodel status, Huntington-Whiteley's choice of a bold red lip will most certainly do the trick. And if neither are your style, just be sure to go with a pair of high-quality leggings that can hold their own in any look.

Truly the quintessential do-it-all outfit that demands attention no matter the environment, shop Rosie's must-own ensemble with similar pieces below.