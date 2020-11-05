According to old-school fashion lessons, some colors should never go together. But in 2020, the rules no longer apply — especially when you’re a top model. Judging by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s black and brown fall outfit, the time has come to bring the two hues together. And with her latest look as a template, you’ll quickly find that these shades align with each other more seamlessly than you thought.

If there was any doubt that black and brown could work together without clashing, the British model’s latest ensemble will prove otherwise. And how she styles the neutral hues will inspire you to sport the color combination for the rest of the year. The 33-year-old style star and beauty entrepreneur — who just announced a new clean beauty brand this fall — shared a photo on Nov. 5 with her fans showcasing her latest outfit from a coffee run. Dressing for London’s cooler weather, Huntington-Whiteley wore a brown wool and cashmere coat with an all-black look.

Rather than incorporating the two hues in her foundational pieces, the model builds her outfit with black staples: a cashmere turtleneck sweater, skinny pants, and leather boots. She then finishes her ensemble with the brown coat as an added layer and ties her look together with two black luxury pieces — an Hermès Constance bag and Celine Edge sunglasses.

One scroll through RHW’s Instagram account would lead you to sum up her aesthetic in two words: modern minimalism. The English supermodel has a growing file of looks featuring timeless silhouettes in a neutral color palette of black, brown, beige, cream, and white. Naturally, when it comes to wearing these hues together, she does it effortlessly.

Perhaps you consider yourself a sartorial minimalist like Huntington-Whiteley or you simply want a model-approved way to take on the coldest months of the year. Either way, this mix of colors will give your fall and winter wardrobe a fresh update for 2020.

If you’re ready to start wearing black and brown in your cold-weather outfits, scroll down to shop pieces from the model’s look and similar items below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.