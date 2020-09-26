At this point in the year, you probably have your fall capsule wardrobe solidified: the jeans purchased, the leather boots shined, and the sweaters brought out of storage. But before you put your credit card away and get to work on all your new outfit combinations, there's one more piece you should consider adding to your seasonal rotation — gray jeans, the easy-to-style piece that's quickly gaining traction this fall. It may seem like a random choice, but hear me out.

In 2020 alone, gray jeans have received a stamp of approval from multiple style icons. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a lightened-up flared version in late August, proving the style's versatility with a lightweight gray sweatshirt and black heeled mules. And on Sept. 4, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley put her own spin on the style, pairing dark-gray jeans with a red Bottega Veneta leather trench and black leather pumps.

It's not just celebrity approval that makes gray jeans worth investing in for fall, though. I've personally been testing their versatility for years; the dark hue gives them the ability to transcend occasions, so I've found you can wear them with a t-shirt and sneakers as easily as you can pair them with a blouse and heels.

Backgrid

Plus, the fact that they're gray makes them feel just *slightly* cooler than classic blue denim — it's unexpected and gives an air of sophistication that traditional blues often don't. In other words, I love gray jeans for a myriad of reasons, and I plan to wear them every day this fall. Ahead, my favorite ways to style them.

How To Style Gray Jeans: Working From Home

Photo by Anna Buckman

I am fully aware that there are many memes about the horrors of wearing jeans while working from home, but I stand by my recommendation. The key is to get a loose-fitting, wider-leg pair that's not rigid; that way, you can lounge on the couch without feeling like you're going to cut off your circulation. A slouchy sweater and sneakers (for occasional walks around the block) will finish the look.

How To Style Gray Jeans: For An Outdoor Dinner Date

I love dressing up gray jeans for dinner dates — the darker color feels polished and cool, but the denim makes it seem like I'm not trying too hard. A simple silk blouse and heeled boots add a slight upgrade to the jeans, and a leather jacket over top provides a little edge and some necessary warmth.

How To Style Gray Jeans: On The Weekend

Photo by Anna Buckman

Huntington-Whiteley has mastered the chic weekend look, so I take notes from her when I'm putting my off-duty looks together. For my Saturday errands, I like copy her most recent gray jeans outfit, just in a pared-down way — black mules, a tan trench, and a tee underneath.