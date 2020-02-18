Regardless of how many highlighters currently line your vanity, "Bronze Nectar" — one of three shades from Saie's new Dew Balm launch — will catch your eye. Packaged in a painterly tube, the $18 product dropped on Feb. 12 with one very alluring description listed on the brand's website: The not-quite-bronze, not-quite-gold shade is "like golden hour, all the time" according to Saie.

In other words, it's that natural glow you've been looking for. Saie turned to its fast-growing community to help ideate the highlighter launch, which dropped alongside the sparkle-free Glowy Super Gel ($25). "You told us you wanted a cool new way to highlight, so we invented a new way to dew it," the brand noted on an Instagram post debuting both new beauty products. "Our bouncy, cushiony Dew Balm gives you the most gorgeous, glossy, wet sheen with the perfect amount of illumination."

There are other shade choices, too, if you aren't into the subtle bronzing tint "Bronze Nectar" or the universal Glowy Super Gel have to offer. Dew Balm also comes in a twinkling blush called "Rosy Gold" and "Saie Lilac", a pale purple shade that's a play on the brand's signature color. Regardless of which one you pick, all three can be applied with your fingertips, and offer a glow that's more "lit from within" than dazzling strobe.

The natural-looking glow is made from sustainably sourced ingredients, as well, and packaged in a 100-percent recyclable aluminum tube. On top of the shimmery finish, the formula's marshmallow root extract, hyaluronic acid, and added fatty acids will assist your skin's moisture retention; so feel free to wear it right on top of your skin (or over foundation with a dewy or natural finish).

Fans of the brand will be happy to see it growing, too, with this new duo the second Saie release since its launch last November. Although it's still new to the scene, the minimalist beauty brand has struck a chord with its low-key, easy-to-use, and clean products, available on its website or online at goop. (And yes, that includes the all-natural Mascara 101 any beauty fan has undoubtedly spotted while scrolling through social media as of late.)

You can find all three new Dew Balm shades and the Glowy Super Gel by swinging by Saie's website. Or, keep scrolling down to snag the "Bronze Nectar" shade — because bottling that golden-hour glow is no small feat.