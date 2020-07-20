With nearly five months of working from home and self-isolation under your belt, chances are you’ve managed to rotate through every single athleisure staple in your wardrobe. If the colors of your sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts tend towards neutral, you’ve probably found yourself in a rut for what to wear. However, Rita Ora’s green Lululemon leggings might be the solution for injecting some new life into your activewear collection.

The 29-year-old British artist and actor donned a pair of muted teal green leggings while out on a quick jog before grabbing lunch in London on Jul. 20. Ora wore a cropped tee in a matching shade to create a more streamlined look with a light gray cropped hoodie over as an added layer. The Hollywood star — who had a face mask in hand — kept her the rest of her look casually simple with white running shoes, a dark green baseball cap, and black sunglasses.

Ora’s green leggings are a great option for anyone who typically opts for a classic black style but wants to add a touch of color to their off-duty wardrobe — and she’s not the only It girl who’s leaned into the versatile hue. Earlier this month, Kaia Gerber was spotted wearing a coordinated set with leggings in a similar color from the brand SetActive, which she happens to own in multiple colors.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

If you want a pair of leggings similar to Ora’s grab yourself the lululemon Align Pant II — which is the same style as the artist's in a similar color and is available for $98. If it's too hot in your current locale, you can also try out the brand's shorts in the same hue.

If you're looking for even more options, try the model-approved Wave Leggings, $65, from SetActive that Gerber can’t stop wearing. Another great affordable option is the $50 Vital Seamless Leggings from Gymshark. For those who prefer an even more neutral approach to the green legging trend, Alo Yoga’s $114 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging will be the perfect piece to introduce a new color into the mix. Want something darker? Outdoor Voices makes its TechSweat 3/4 Leggings in a forest green, which you can get for $98. You can also wear the High-Rise Pocket Legging from Girlfriend — which is available for $78.

Scroll down to see more green shorts and leggings to add to your collection of activewear below.