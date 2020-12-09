Growing up, you've probably heard both your dermatologist and mother preach about retinol being the secret weapon for slowing down the signs of aging. Indeed, retinol works wonders when it comes to reducing wrinkles and fine lines on your face, but don't stop there. The rest of your body shouldn't be neglected, which is why, as of late, you'll notice brands releasing retinol body products. Read: You can have firmer, smoother skin from head-to-toe by using retinol all over.

"Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, which your body needs in order to increase cell turnover and helps skin look younger and protects cells from free radicals," Dr. Marina Peredo, MD, a New York-based dermatologist tells TZR. She notes that retinol contains powerful antioxidants that seep into the skin helping to improve fine lines, pigmentation, and protection from free radicals.

Unlike retinol face serums and moisturizers, body products haven't always been readily available. "We [dermatologists] have been asking companies to make them because retinol has the strongest evidence, even more so than glycolic acid, for anti-aging, so why wouldn’t you want to put it on the décolleté and back of your hands?" Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a Toronto-based dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap, notes. Additionally, she says you can apply it to the chest, arms, back, lower arms, and lower legs. "Applying retinol to these areas can slow down the aging process and firm up the thin skin and fix any crepe-y texture," Dr. Peredo adds. "It can also reduce hyperpigmentation, age spots, and may also help reduce the appearance of stretch marks when used alongside other treatments like laser and micro-needling."

Be prepared to have more even, toned skin with a retinol body product. Below, find 12 options to choose from.

