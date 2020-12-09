Retinol Body Products Are The Newest Way To Try The Powerful Ingredient
Growing up, you've probably heard both your dermatologist and mother preach about retinol being the secret weapon for slowing down the signs of aging. Indeed, retinol works wonders when it comes to reducing wrinkles and fine lines on your face, but don't stop there. The rest of your body shouldn't be neglected, which is why, as of late, you'll notice brands releasing retinol body products. Read: You can have firmer, smoother skin from head-to-toe by using retinol all over.
"Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, which your body needs in order to increase cell turnover and helps skin look younger and protects cells from free radicals," Dr. Marina Peredo, MD, a New York-based dermatologist tells TZR. She notes that retinol contains powerful antioxidants that seep into the skin helping to improve fine lines, pigmentation, and protection from free radicals.
Unlike retinol face serums and moisturizers, body products haven't always been readily available. "We [dermatologists] have been asking companies to make them because retinol has the strongest evidence, even more so than glycolic acid, for anti-aging, so why wouldn’t you want to put it on the décolleté and back of your hands?" Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a Toronto-based dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap, notes. Additionally, she says you can apply it to the chest, arms, back, lower arms, and lower legs. "Applying retinol to these areas can slow down the aging process and firm up the thin skin and fix any crepe-y texture," Dr. Peredo adds. "It can also reduce hyperpigmentation, age spots, and may also help reduce the appearance of stretch marks when used alongside other treatments like laser and micro-needling."
Be prepared to have more even, toned skin with a retinol body product. Below, find 12 options to choose from.
Shop Retinol Body Products
In addition to your face, you can use anti-aging products on your hands, for instance with Eve Lom's Time Retreat Hand Treatment. Made with encapsulated retinol, the formula works to reduce the appearance of lines and creases on the hands.
Don't forget to apply products to your butt, too. Anese's new retinol alternative booty cream is made with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, hyaluronic acid, coconut butter, and cranberry seed oil to aid in smoothing the look of stretch marks on your butt, stomach, and thighs.
Containing retinol, bakuchiol, caffeine, and safflower seed oil, Cosmedix's Overnight Vitamin A Body Treatment exfoliates the skin, brightens its appearance, and improves its elasticity.
Apply the Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment from Paula's Choice on the body for firmer skin. Containing retinol, vitamin C and E, as well as shea butter, this lotion also works to moisturize dry skin.
Apply a pump or two of Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Smoothing Body Treatment at night to even out skin tone and smooth out its texture. If you have keratosis pilaris, blemishes on your body, or dark spots, you'll constantly reach for this product.
If you suffer from dry winter skin, you'll want to add iS Clinical's Body Complex into your routine. Made with retinol, vitamin E, green tea, and hyaluronic acid, this product not only hydrates, it makes skin smooth and more toned.
Lift sagging skin around your neck and decollete with this treatment from Clark's Botanicals. Infused with retinol, shea butter, and vitamin A, you'll notice a contoured jawline after using this formula.
Treat yourself to a luxe cream with Chantecaille's Retinol Body Treatment. Containing encapsulated retinol, this treatment aids in firmer skin while also moisturizing.
Made with retinol and argan oil, Rosen Apothecary's Anti-Aging Retinol Body Lotion boosts collagen production while also hydrating the skin. For under $20, this lotion is a great way to try a retinol body product before splurging.
If you have crepey, fragile skin, consider trying out Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus Fragile Skin Therapy. The product is made with retinol, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to improve the look of thin skin.
Keep Dr. Dennis Gross' Ferulic + Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion front and center on your skin care shelf and you'll never forget to care for your neck again. Containing lactic acid, ferulic acid, retinol, and silk amino acids, this product will make the skin under your chin and jawline smoother and overall healthier.