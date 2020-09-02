Ask a dermatologist one of the most effective ingredients found in skincare and chances are you'll be answered with retinol. The ingredient can be your skin's best friend as it helps in smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, brightening, and reducing the appearance of scarring. That's why some of the best retinol serums can be your secret weapon for achieving a gorgeous complexion.

"Simply put, retinol is a topical form of vitamin A which belongs to the family of retinoids," Dr. Hope Mitchell, M.D., FAAD, the founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg, Ohio, tells TZR. She says when it's applied to the skin, it's converted to retinoic acid, the most active form of vitamin A. Products that are formulated with retinol help fight the signs of aging by promoting collagen growth, and supporting cellular turnover and exfoliation. "Because they are so effective at turning over the skin — which is removing old skin cells to make way for fresh new ones — they are used to treat acne, blackheads, and are perfect for reducing fine lines and large pores, improving skin texture and evening out skin tone."

Dr. Mitchell says to give your retinol at least 12 weeks before you decide if it's working or not. "Some of the first signs that your retinol may be working are less oiliness and fewer acne formations along with smoother textured skin," she says. "Some people notice less dullness especially if their retinol product also contains niacinamide, vitamin C, or hyaluronic acid." And, after six to nine months, you might see improvements in fine lines. When you're beginning to incorporate retinol into your regimen, Dr. Michell ensures it's okay to start out low. If you don't use the products daily or consistently, Dr. Mitchell says results may vary.

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green notes that retinol can also be helpful in treating mild to moderate acne. "Retinols accelerate cellular turnover preventing sebum and dead skin from clogging the pores," she explains. "Due to the exfoliating properties of retinol, it keeps the pores clean, preventing acne breakout."

If you aren't currently using a retinol serum, consider trying one out. Below, TZR consulted with dermatologists to find the best options on the market.

