Not only is Instagram the best place for outfit inspiration, it can also help you keep tabs on what your favorite brands are up to. Often, brands will announce new campaigns, collection launches, collabs, and sales all via social social media. For anyone on the hunt for a new pair of heeled sandals or cool mules, shoe brand Reike Nen's sale includes some of its most-popular styles at up to 70 percent off - available online now through Sunday, May 24.

With an Instagram following of over 100k, designer Rei Yoon Hong Mi has successfully created a loyal fanbase of fashion girls like Blanca Miró, Sofie Valkiers, and Jen Azouley with her niche footwear. Founded in 2010, you've likely seen the South Korean brands reinvented takes on modern silhouettes scattered throughout style accounts and Pinterest boards. Like, for example, the brands Stringy Pointed Sandals nails the naked sandal trend and the sporty Turnover Sandal has already been decided on as one of summers favorite styles.

Staple silhouettes are made cool with subtle touches like gentle curved footbeds and barely-there thin straps. Take, for example, the brand's version of the classic thong sandal which features a sleek kitten heel and knotted toe loop creating a very fashion-forward take on the flip-flop. With a number of stylish sandals on sale, your summer shoes are sorted. But, the curated collection also includes some Autumn-friendly styles like mules and sling-back booties. Hence, it's a great idea to take advantage of the sale while thinking ahead to next season, too.

In order to get your hands on the exclusive goods, quickly make an account on the brands site to see sale discounts of the full spread. Below, though, you'll find just a few of the best options.

