While you fantasize of returning to the real world of wearing actual outfits, you've probably already dipped your toe (or cannonballed) into online shopping since lockdown. And, even more likely, you've been and continue to be bombarded by sales of every size and category. The temptation continues as one of your favorite brands just got added to the mark-down roster: Reformation's spring sale at Nordstrom is a can't-miss, considering the expansive assortment includes some of the brand's best-selling dresses, blouses, and even denim.

We get it, the point has come where one must use their better judgement to decide if that sale is really worth the splurge, no matter how good the savings are. Whether it's due to a pile of unopened online shopping deliveries already currently stacked up at your door or if just the idea of getting dressed up for your own enjoyment has already gotten old, trust the fact that you're not alone there, either. And sure, you might not have much use for a polka-dot mini dress or a silk-satin midi skirt with a side-slit now, but when cool-girl brand Reformation has mark-downs this major, it's definitely worth your consideration.

With a dedicated celeb following that includes Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Natalie Portman, the label has secured its cult status with its feminine frocks in playful prints. And though the brand is known to have major discounts in its seasonal sales, here's a lesser known secret style hack for you: Nordstrom has included Reformation as part of the massive retailer's blowout spring sale. With a drool-worthy collection of more than 80 pieces, the curation doesn't disappoint.

Ahead, take a scroll through just some of the best discounted pieces while they're still in stock — because they won't be for long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.