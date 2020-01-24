Every now and then you'll come across a brand that fashion lovers, editors, It girls, and celebrities, can’t stop wearing. And whenever that happens, you know it’s worth exploring. Case in point: Instagram-darling Reformation. While the Los Angeles-based label may not be new to the fashion world, it’s still just as popular as it was when it launched over a decade ago. And while creating responsibly produced, environmentally friendly clothes will always be part of its mission, Reformation has been making more headlines than ever for its laundry list of famous fans — and Natalie Portman’s floral-print dress proves that there’s yet another A-list star who counts the brand among their favorites.

Portman made an appearance at the Coldplay City Sound Vault Concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, where she made opening remarks before the show. The actor wore Reformation’s Amala Dress, which costs $248 and features a timeless floral print, just in time to welcome in the early weeks of spring.

When you think of celebrities who practically define the word “class,” chances are you think of Portman. The Academy Award-winning actor and face of Dior has been a master of dressing in the most timeless of styles since the beginning of her career. So when she opts to wear something that works for every day and is available for under $250, you know it deserves a spot in your closet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a new go-to dress for anything, Reformation’s Amala Dress , which has also been worn by Adele, is (surprisingly) still available for you to add into your closet. Whether you want a chic option to wear for dressier occasions like a wedding or your upcoming Valentine’s Day date, or you need a go-to piece for a casual Friday, you won’t regret having this versatile dress as part of your wardrobe. Dress it up with a pair of simple sandals or pumps. And if you want to keep it on the more low-key side, wear it with your favorite sneakers.

Ready to add this classic piece to your wardrobe? Scroll down to shop Portman’s floral-print Reformation dress below.