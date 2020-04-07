With physical secondhand shops closed, Reformation's latest vintage collection couldn't have come at a better time. On Monday, the brand dropped a new batch of throwback finds — and fashion girls are leaning in, fast. The drop features 22 different "OS" (one size) silhouettes, all of which while created a decade (or more) ago, feel refreshingly modern and on trend. So, it's no surprise that a handful of styles have already flown off their e-shelves, and the rest are sure to go just as quickly.

In order to make these classics "new" again, Ref called on favorite items from decades past, re-contextualizing them within the beloved shapes and styles of today. One of Reformation's greatest strengths is its killer styling, after all. Want an easy place to start: try one of the '60s graphic tee as a first step. The brand infused distressed tees and biker tops with vintage band logos, ticking a box with the forever trend that Sophie Turner and Emma Roberts have rotated dozens of times. For a fun seasonal look, turn to the collections structured neutrals, inviting the muted hues of the '70s (besotted by Jane Birkin and Bianca Jagger) into pieces like the overall Stevie Playsuit. The halter-tying Morgan dress features the same micro-plaid print in Navy, along with solid piping to add contrast to the look. And, of course, it isn't a throwback collection without a wide-leg pant — which the Vince jumpsuit channels seamlessly.

COURTESY OF REFORMATION COURTESY OF REFORMATION

But for the bold dresser, there are plenty of '80s era boisterous neon hues to shop for as well. Their front-buttoning Bobbie Playsuit in Lime offers cargo pockets and a side-swept tie feature, what could serve as a festival look now or decades ago. The marigold Fran style is a sleeveless, high-neck mini that's reminiscent of swinging go-go dress shapes.

Ref's wares are almost always an instant sellout, and this line is one and the same. Below, shop key styles from the collection, as well as a few other vintage-inspired pieces from the brand that are still in stock. And, be sure to head to their site for the full 22-part offering.