As quarantine pushes on, the slew of online workout content is evidently not slowing down anytime soon. However, with the weather warming up, celebrities are safely opting for some fresh air when appropriate. And it seems as though everyone has taking up running lately, and if that includes you, then take a peak at Reese Witherspoon's black running sneakers. The sneaker has quite a few of 5-star-ratings and yet somehow the brand is probably a new name for even the most tuned-in shoppers.

On Apr. 7, the mom of two went for a jog in yet another exemplary workout outfit to add to her athletic wear archives. The first stylish aspect to take note of is, of course, her favorite headwear right now: the classic baseball cap. While Reese seemingly has an endless collection of the sporty accessory, the rest of the fashion set is officially in agreement that it's the one piece of workout gear that everyone needs right now. Besides its functionality (shielding from spring showers, blocking UV rays, etc.), the staple accessory effortlessly adds an intentional air of cool.

Back to the sneaker: Hoka One One's Clifton sneaker has more than 200 5-star reviews on the brand's site — and for a cool $130 promises a lightweight, comfortable fit with arch support cushioning. Oh, and they're ridiculously stylish as well as versatile. Whether you're a runner, speed-walker, or jogger-in-training should consider investing in — because if it's good enough for Reese, it's worth trying.

Besides the trendy sneakers, her all-grey ensemble is just as notable. Opting for monochrome is a simple style hack that'll update your athletic attire instantly. Thought it's likely you can get the same effect with pieces you already own, Reese's formula is clearly worth emulating. Respectfully copy the actor's look with Grey State's Jade Shell tank top, which is discounted at half-price right now for just $22. With a sweatshirt tied around her waist, Katla's Force Top is an ideal option for layering over Boden's Favorite Cropped Leggings in charcoal. And to top it all off (literally) follow Witherspoon's lead with a classic black cap which doubles as effective running gear as well as a no-fail bad hair day cover-up.

