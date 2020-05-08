If you’ve been closely watching the rise of Instagram-famous brands — or even if you haven’t — odds are you’ve heard of the Réalisation Par at one point or another. The number of A-list celebrities who have worn pieces from the Australian brand is virtually endless — Kaia Gerber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few that top the list. Combine that with the wide range of fashion influencers and other It girls, and you’ve got a full-fledged cult following. Typically speaking, and brand with such a fan base can feel out of reach for everyday fashion lovers. But now, with Réalisation Par’s spring sale, you can add one of its celebrity-approved pieces into your closet for a sizeable discount.

Right now you can get 25 percent off of Réalisation Par’s pieces — many of which have sold out multiple times — when you use the discount code “FLOWERPOWER” at the checkout. In other words, you can get EmRata’s favorite dresses, like the $220 Capulet Dress or the $180 Isabelli Dress, for a fraction of the price. Other celebrity favorites from the brand include the $210 Julia, the $160 Christy — which was seen on Hailey Baldwin — and of course, the cult-favorite $180 Naomi skirt.

There are a lot of different options from Réalisation Par that are equally good — so it’s understandable if you aren’t sure which styles to add to your wardrobe. In which case, there’s no harm in turning to the stars. Opt for one of the dresses celebrities like Ratajkowski can’t get enough of. Or go for a cool top like the $150 Stevie.

Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite picks from Réalisation Par’s sale.