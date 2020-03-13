Now that the weather is steadily getting warmer, it's time to trade in your coats and heavy sweater for lightweight dresses. If you find your current selection isn't quite up to your standards, a sale is just what you need. Happening now, the Réalisation Par sale Is 30 percent Off Site Wide (just use the code FLASHDANCE) and includes a slew or springy dresses that will transition into the summer. But don't sleep on it, because it ends on Fri. March 13.

Founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot have put Réalisation Par's feminine prints and silhouettes in a league of its own; it's hard to find a label that compares. The brand is known for recycling its popular motifs —many of which have been around for years. Though the season-less pieces can be worn 12-months out of the year, they certainly shine during the warmer months because of the lightweight materials and vivid prints; meaning if you decide to pick up a few styles, you can start wearing them, now.

If you're in the market for the perfect floral, The Evy Dress in Eden, originally $240 but marked down to $168, has you covered. Couple the light pink floral maxi dress with cowboy boots or heeled flip-flops. Or for chilly days when a long sleeve dress is practical, opt for The Mary Dress in Shrooms, marked down from $210 to $147. Take styling notes from Parisian influencer Maria Bernad, who wore the dress with Nodaleto's Bulla Solal Knee-High Leather Boots and funky orange frame sunnies.

But, dresses aren't the only pieces on sale. Chances are you've seen the fashion girl adored Naomi Skirt in Wild Things, originally $180 and down to $126, on Instagram more times than you can remember (it's so popular it has its own Instagram dedicated to it). And because leopard print doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, consider swiping the skirt in the sale. Or opt for the other prints in the '90s inspired skirt, like the daisy or tie-dye patterns.

Below, shop 10 pieces worth snagging from the sales. Your spring wardrobe will thank you.