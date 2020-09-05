Those who cling onto beachy waves as their trademark look have been spoilt for choice this spring and summer thanks to the release of R+Co's SUN CATCHER and DREAMHOUSE — two members of a wave-inducing product line. And now, fresh to the party is R+Co's ZIG ZAG Root Teasing + Texture Spray, serving as the last hurrah before fall officially takes over and marking the final drop from the brand's collaboration with celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective Member Ashley Streicher.

ZIG ZAG is the perfect bookend to a line that started with a hydrating leave-in conditioner and a wave spray. Although the $32 formula is also a spray, it's significantly different from the other one in the collection; while DREAMHOUSE is responsible for accentuating and forming waves, ZIG ZAG provides texture and holding power, which can lock in volume and prevent your strands from going limp.

Like a dry shampoo, the newest spray has a powdery base to give your hair a bit more to grab onto and keep the shape and texture as (intentionally) messy and beachy as possible. Though unlike your typical dry shampoo, the pigments in this spray won't leave your hair with a white cast.

Courtesy of R+Co

Even though it's lightly tinted, it can blend itself into any hair color, and through the use of a mineral called zeolite, it absorbs oil without making you feel like you're wearing a powdered wig. This, with the addition of bamboo stem extract, thickens your hair and adds shape and dimension, too.

ZIG ZAG also shares the same scent as its predecessors: a fresh and woodsy fragrance that works perfectly for summer and arguably even better for fall. This just makes it easier to transition your beach waves with you through the rest of the year using all three of the products.

Courtesy of R+Co

To use them in tandem, start by running SUN CATCHER through towel-dried hair says Streicher, then mist DREAMHOUSE onto your hands and squeeze the product into hair once it's air dried. To finish, Streicher recommends spraying ZIG ZAG at your roots under your hair parting.

If you're all too familiar with deflated waves that need a pick-me-up, grab a bottle of the just-launched spray, ahead.

