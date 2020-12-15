In what will historians will surely call the second baby boom, there is yet another notable pregnancy percolating across the internet — and this time it's connected to the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, according to a source close to the family. As fans and friends relish the news, many are also taking a look back at Middleton's most notable maternity looks, whether cheering in the stands at a sports game or attending a royal wedding.

"Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," the unnamed source told Page Six. While they didn't indicate how far along she is, fans are hoping that Middleton will make a few appearances before she's due. Those familiar with her style file will tell you: her taste is much like her sister Kate's, with a casual spin that makes all her looks so easy to recreate. While pregnant in 2018 with her first-born, Arthur, these sensibilities materialized through checked pants, eyelet sundresses, and espadrilles, all of which make great additions to every and any fashion person's closet.

To browse her very best ensembles, read on.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Eyelet Dress & Espadrilles

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

This look is as close to a peak summer uniform as it gets. Middleton's ethereal eyelet dress features ruffled sleeves, and gently reveals her baby bump. She finished the look with blue canvas espadrilles, adding a slight lift without sacrificing comfort.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Hunter Green Long-Sleeve Dress & Patent Leather Heels

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Princess Eugenie's wedding, Middleton wore a decidedly royal ensemble: a long-sleeved dress in hunter green, which she styled with a pair of slick black pumps.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Printed Dress & Espadrilles

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Back to daywear — Middleton's tiered sundress is from Anna Mason, and it's currently sold out. You can grab the label's Eliza dress, which features the same fun-filled balloon sleeves. Middleton went with her favorite espadrilles again, this time in a cream hue.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Blue Blazer & Checked Pants

BACKGRID

For a day in the city, Middleton's maternity look of choice includes monochrome cerulean fashion items, mixed up with a pair of checked pants.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Blue Shirtdress & Camera Bag

HGL/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever a fan of the camera bag, Middleton wore her sold-out version from Pop & Suki with a blue pinstripe shirtdress and, once again, her no-fail wedge shoe in black.

Pippa Middleton's Maternity Style: Red Floral Wrap Dress & White Sun Hat

Rindoff Petroff/Suu/French Select/Getty Images

Middleton's bump popped ever so slightly under her red wrap dress, which came in a whimsical floral print. She also brought along a sun-shielding fedora with a matching red ribbon.