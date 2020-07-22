The cult favorite candle brand that's keeping so many people calm and cozy while staying at home is now offering a whole new way to bring the California vibes to practically any place. P.F. Candle Co.'s new Car Collection has landed just in time to make any upcoming summer road trips all the more memorable.

Inspired by the nostalgia of travel, the collection consists of three best-selling scents — Teakwood & Tobacco, Amber & Moss, and Golden Coast — all of which are designed as potent, portable fragrances you can hang from your rearview mirror while spontaneously heading to a socially distant, scenic camping spot or just going for your weekly grocery run.

But even though the collection was technically designed for your car, you don't really have to leave home to effectively use these fragrances. The brand also suggests popping them into your drawers, closets, or any other small spaces to instantly impart a transportive scent. However, if you choose to use them near any textiles, simply snip off the top of the barrier bag, leaving the freshener tucked inside to avoid direct contact.

PF. Candle Co.

Currently the car fragrances come in packs of two for $16 and they're designed to last between three and six weeks, depending on how you use them. And heads up: You might want to grab yours now. As the company has already proven with its other anticipated launches — including a summer-in-the-70s-inspired collection in vintage-y vessels — their new products are prone to selling out fast, and this one is no exception. Already the Golden Coast scent, a combo of eucalyptus, sea salt, redwood, and palo santo, has sold out on its first day available, but you may be able to find it in some stores and you can always sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

In the meantime, it looks like you can still get your hands on Amber & Moss (sage, moss, and lavender) and Teakwood & Tobacco (leather, teak, and orange). That said, if you want to snag one for your next drive — whether near or far — you'll want to jump on these ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.