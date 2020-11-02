PAYOT's Advent Calendar Is Packed With French Skin Care Staples — Including Its Cult-Favorite Pâte Grise

The daily extraction of chocolates and trinkets from behind mini cardboard windows is as much a holiday tradition as tree trimming, cookie binging, and listening to Mariah Carey sing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on repeat. The excitement of revealing the day's treat doesn't just go away with age, either, because the treats — well, they mature, too. For instance, candy is replaced with luxurious skin care products in PAYOT's elevated take on the advent calendar.

The Parisian beauty brand's holiday gift set, unveiled November 1, contains an assortment of hydrating masks, sample-sized creams, cleansing milks, scrubs, and lip products, but most importantly, its fan-favorite Pâte Grise. Part mattifying gel, part spot treatment, this 100-year-old PAYOT hero product is said to sell at least once every five minutes throughout department stores in Paris. And two 15-milliliter jars of it — one for Jour (day) and another for Nuit (night) — are housed in the brand's gift-worthy neoclassical pine and silver box (which doubles as ideal decoration for the mantle).

Think of PAYOT's iteration of the advent calendar as a comprehensive toolkit for surviving winter with an impossibly glowy, quenched complexion. The $75 set, valued at $150, includes two eco-friendly (i.e. wood pulp-derived) sheet masks — Hangover and Winter is Coming — the former detoxing skin with Goji berry, the latter enriched with avocado oil. It contains two 10-milliliter bottles of the Lotion Tonique Réveil and a mini Lait Micellaire milk, both from the Les Démaquillantes range.

Giftees will be granted two additional 15-milliliter units apiece of the brand's My Payot Jour superfruit-loaded day cream and the silky, plumping Hydra 24+ Crème Glacee for extra-dehydrated days. It contains two Hydra24 Corps emulsions, two triple-action Bubble Peeling Masks, and two 30-milliliter bottles of PAYOT's Eau Micellaire Express raspberry-spiked makeup remover.

Expect a Stick Lèvre (lip salve) for your chapped pout, a Baume en Masque (hydrating mask), a jar of the Roselift Collagène Jour (lifting cream), and Gommage Amande (pistachio and sweet almond body scrub) to ward off dry, wintry skin as well. Shop PAYOT's French-inspired skin care advent calendar below or at us.PAYOT.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.