You know the feeling: After applying your trusty lip balm a minimum of 16 times in 30 seconds, your lips are still uncomfortably dry. Add a face mask into the mix, and you're left with lips as parched as the house plant you've been desperately trying to keep alive. While a balm will deliver some immediate relief, the cold months call for something more hydrating: a lip mask. Incorporate one (or a few) of the best lip masks into your winter skin care routine for a plump, smooth pout.

There are a few reasons why you should opt for a lip mask when suffering from dehydrated lips. "A lip balm is a generally a product that provides temporary hydration or soothing to the lips and is cosmetically acceptable to be worn in public, whereas a mask has actives that will produce deeper, more long lasting benefits," Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board certified dermatologist, tells TZR. "A lip mask usually has a thicker, more opaque appearance or texture." And because masks are meant to be left on the lips while you're not eating or chatting, most of the product won't rub off, and in turn the actives penetrate deeply into the skin.

And now with the daily use of face masks, Dr. Purvisha Patel, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, is receiving a slew of inquiries on how to address dry lips. "Part of the issue is that people who are mouth breathers are drying out their lips more with the increased air flow in and out of the mouth with the face mask on," Dr. Patel says. "Another reason is people who have to wear the face masks for long periods of time may not be staying hydrated or drinking enough water and [therefore] getting more dry skin and lips." This is where a lip mask comes into play. When you're in search of a powerful mask, Dr. Patel says to look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and propylene glycol, which are humectants that quickly work in lip masks.

Ahead, find eight lip masks to stock your shelves and night stand with.

The Best Lip Mask: Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask

The Best Lip Mask: Sweet Chef's Sugarcane + Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask

Best Lip Mask: Henne's Lip Mask

Best Lip Mask: Clinique's Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask

Best Lip Mask: Tarte's Sea Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask

Best Lip Mask: KNC's Kiss My Lips

Best Lip Mask: Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask

Best Lip Mask: Kiehl's Buttermask Intense Repair Lip Treatment

Best Lip Mask: Patchology's FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels

Best Lip Mask: innisfree's Green Tea Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask

Best Lip Mask: Sara Happ's The Dream Slip

Best Lip Mask: Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment