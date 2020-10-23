The Best Lip Masks On The Market To Keep Your Lips Hydrated During Colder Months
You know the feeling: After applying your trusty lip balm a minimum of 16 times in 30 seconds, your lips are still uncomfortably dry. Add a face mask into the mix, and you're left with lips as parched as the house plant you've been desperately trying to keep alive. While a balm will deliver some immediate relief, the cold months call for something more hydrating: a lip mask. Incorporate one (or a few) of the best lip masks into your winter skin care routine for a plump, smooth pout.
There are a few reasons why you should opt for a lip mask when suffering from dehydrated lips. "A lip balm is a generally a product that provides temporary hydration or soothing to the lips and is cosmetically acceptable to be worn in public, whereas a mask has actives that will produce deeper, more long lasting benefits," Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board certified dermatologist, tells TZR. "A lip mask usually has a thicker, more opaque appearance or texture." And because masks are meant to be left on the lips while you're not eating or chatting, most of the product won't rub off, and in turn the actives penetrate deeply into the skin.
And now with the daily use of face masks, Dr. Purvisha Patel, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, is receiving a slew of inquiries on how to address dry lips. "Part of the issue is that people who are mouth breathers are drying out their lips more with the increased air flow in and out of the mouth with the face mask on," Dr. Patel says. "Another reason is people who have to wear the face masks for long periods of time may not be staying hydrated or drinking enough water and [therefore] getting more dry skin and lips." This is where a lip mask comes into play. When you're in search of a powerful mask, Dr. Patel says to look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and propylene glycol, which are humectants that quickly work in lip masks.
Ahead, find eight lip masks to stock your shelves and night stand with.
The Best Lip Mask: Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
"Laneige Sleep Lip Mask has Hyaluronic acid to plump, peptides to firm, and an antioxidant berry mix to protect from free radical damage," Dr. Loretta says.
The Best Lip Mask: Sweet Chef's Sugarcane + Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask
Sweet Chef's Sugarcane + Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask can be used as an overnight mask or throughout the day. Key ingredients include sugarcane, vitamin E, sugarcane-derived squalane, and petrolatum-free rice bran base to nourish dry lips.
Best Lip Mask: Henne's Lip Mask
Hennè's Lip Mask is made with soothing ingredients like sea buckthorn, evening primrose, and black cumin seed. If you love a scented lip product, look to this one to deliver a sweet citrus smell.
Best Lip Mask: Clinique's Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask
Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a Toronto-based dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap, recommends Clinique's Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask. "I like that this product has not added fragrance," she says. "When lips are chapped or needing extra care, flavors like cherry and mint might seem like a good idea, but they will irritate already irritated lips. I also like that it has not other irritants or allergens in the formula and has shea butter, ceramides to help repair lips."
Best Lip Mask: Tarte's Sea Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask
Tarte's Sea Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask is clinically proven to hydrate lips for 12 hours, according to its product description. Containing vegan squalane, hyaluronic acid, plus a blend of avocado, jojoba and argan oils, this mask delivers ultimate moisturizing properties.
Best Lip Mask: KNC's Kiss My Lips
KNC's Kiss My Lips lip masks are infused with collagen to plum lips and rose flower oil, vitamin E, and bitter cherry extract to moisturize.
Best Lip Mask: Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask
"Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask has humectants that plump the skin of the lips, and the jelly helps moisturize the lip skin," Dr. Patel says.
Best Lip Mask: Kiehl's Buttermask Intense Repair Lip Treatment
Kiehl's Buttermask Intense Repair Lip Treatment is made with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and wild mango butter. Apply before bed and wake up with soft lips.
Best Lip Mask: Patchology's FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels
Orit Markowitz, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, suggests Patchology's FlashPatch Lip Gels. She says because they contain humectants, these patches are ultra-hydrating.
Best Lip Mask: innisfree's Green Tea Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask
"This is a naturally-derived lip mask formulated with green tea, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredient that repairs and nourishes the skin," Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, tells TZR. "
Best Lip Mask: Sara Happ's The Dream Slip
Dr. Markowitz says Sara Happ's The Dream Slip overnight lip mask is formulated with beeswax, which is a natural humectant that aids in moisture.
Best Lip Mask: Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment
Dr. Chang says Burt's Bees' Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment hydrates and restores moisture in the skin with natural emollients, oils, and waxes. "It contains ceramides to replenish the skin’s natural lipids as well as glycerin, triglycerides, and oils to hydrate and lock in moisture."