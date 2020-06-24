When celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta launched his eponymous makeup line in April 2019, he started with glow-giving products (think a mist, body oil, and lip shine). Then, he quickly followed with lipsticks and blushes in effortless mauve, dusty rose, and brown hues that fans couldn't get enough of. Now, the artist to celebs like Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid is back with Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Beauty Headlines collection that not only has newer, brighter, and bolder shades (talking reds, plums, and deep browns), but entirely new formulas as well.

Launched on June 22, it's safe to say the Major Beauty Headlines collection is a soft glam lover's dream. The three new products — blush, lipstick, and a lip crayon — come in four different colorways each, making 12 hues total. And the shades are gorgeous: corals, classic reds, peach-y nudes, and dark browns.

For anyone seeking those colors on their pout, The Matte Suede Lipstick for $32 is the route to go; the bullet tube is a first for the brand, as is the formula. But unlike other matte formulas that can dry out and leave lips cracking (especially with liquid formulas), these tubes have a buttery consistency and a powder velvet finish to make sure lips stay hydrated.

Courtesy of Patrick Ta Beauty

In more formula newness, Patrick Ta Beauty took its beloved powder blush formula and turned it into a cream with the Double-Take Creme and Powder Blush. The $34 product is, as it says, a cream and powder blush duo in one compact with the cream being the darker of the two complementary hues. Use the cream as a base and layer the powder on top for what the brand calls an editorial look, or use them singularly.

Lastly, the $26 Precision Lip Crayon doesn't have serious formula upgrades, but it does vary greatly in colors from the original Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayons. While the latter are a collection of taupes, tans, and browns, the Major Beauty Headlines Lip Crayon is stunning show of bright, highly pigmented colors from pink to brown. The small tip and pencil-like shape is perfect for lining lips and getting the corners of your mouth before filling in completely with a shade.

Courtesy of Patrick Ta Beauty Courtesy of Patrick Ta Beauty

And as for the Major Beauty Headlines name, there's a reason for that. "Now more than ever, the power and influence of a headline can affect, change and inspire conversation," said Ta in a quote from the press release. "As a young, eager makeup artist, I remember the first few headlines that shaped my career. The looks that were created and the stories that were told, gave me visibility and changed my life. This collection is dedicated to the people, the platforms, the leaders who have amplified my voice and I promise to continue amplifying voices that need to be heard."

You can shop the three new installments at Patrick Ta Beauty's site, Sephora.com, and below.

