Pat McGrath Labs’ Summer VIP Sale Is Your Chance To Stock Up On Cult-Favorite Eyeshadow Palettes & More
Whoever said money can't buy happiness has clearly never purchased a Pat McGrath Labs palette or lipstick. That said, a makeup habit can be expensive — but thankfully, this dilemma can easily be solved by the Pat McGrath Labs' 2020 Summer VIP Sale, which is handing out some major discounts on the brand's top cult-favorite products.
Lasting only until Friday, July 10, Pat McGrath Labs is giving customers 20 percent off sitewide, which will automatically be applied when you check out. On top of the sale, there are also separate "Xclusiv Offers," which feature a handful of kits and products that are available for up to 50 percent off, like the Blitz Astral Quads and Lip Fetish Lip Balms (just note that the 20 percent discount can't be applied to these offers).
The difficult part is deciding what to get. The brand is known for its highly pigmented products, long-lasting formulas, and out-of-this world glittery eyeshadows, highlighters, and lip glosses, all of which are marked down. Even the lines that came out of collaborations done with influencers like Jackie Aina and celebs like Naomi Campbell and Violet Chachki are on sale — so maybe get one (or 10) of each, you know, just to be safe.
Below, check out a few select discounted picks from the brand and visit Pat McGrath Lab's website to shop the rest of the sales before they end.
A blend of shimmery and matte pink, purple, and gold make up this now-$113 palette. While most of the colors are ultra bold, you'll fit right in with the recent neon lids and liner trend.
Primer can make or break your base, and if you're in need of a trustworthy formula to keep your makeup in place, this version is a smart option. Not only will your foundation stay put, but this primer hydrates, too. Grab it now to get it while it's half-price.
Naomi Campbell needs no introduction, and her collab with the mother of makeup resulted in some must-have products. This collection that's now $172 gets your hands on a good chunk of the line and includes a Mothership II: Sublime Palette, MatteTrance Lipstick, LUST: Gloss, FetishEYES Mascara, and a PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil.
You can never go wrong with a shiny lip gloss, much less four of them. The warm-toned neutrals in this pack will serve you through any occasion without feeling sticky and are currently available for $78.40
Blitz Blue, one of the colors featured in the palette, makes a case for using blue in all your eye looks. Its brilliantly bold hue works wonders on any skin tone and fits in perfectly next to the other shimmer and matte shadows that are also included. Get it now while it's $100.
I will never not sing praises of this mascara no matter how annoyed my friends and the general public get. For lashes that are voluminous and long and a formula that won't flake or fade — this is it. Plus, it's on sale for $24.
It's tough to find foundations these days that stay in sheer coverage territory. This particular formula can be built up to medium coverage, but isn't too opaque, which lets your natural skin shine through. Test it out now while it's on sale for $54.40.