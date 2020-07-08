Whoever said money can't buy happiness has clearly never purchased a Pat McGrath Labs palette or lipstick. That said, a makeup habit can be expensive — but thankfully, this dilemma can easily be solved by the Pat McGrath Labs' 2020 Summer VIP Sale, which is handing out some major discounts on the brand's top cult-favorite products.

Lasting only until Friday, July 10, Pat McGrath Labs is giving customers 20 percent off sitewide, which will automatically be applied when you check out. On top of the sale, there are also separate "Xclusiv Offers," which feature a handful of kits and products that are available for up to 50 percent off, like the Blitz Astral Quads and Lip Fetish Lip Balms (just note that the 20 percent discount can't be applied to these offers).

The difficult part is deciding what to get. The brand is known for its highly pigmented products, long-lasting formulas, and out-of-this world glittery eyeshadows, highlighters, and lip glosses, all of which are marked down. Even the lines that came out of collaborations done with influencers like Jackie Aina and celebs like Naomi Campbell and Violet Chachki are on sale — so maybe get one (or 10) of each, you know, just to be safe.

Below, check out a few select discounted picks from the brand and visit Pat McGrath Lab's website to shop the rest of the sales before they end.

