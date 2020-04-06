Pat McGrath Labs’ Spring VIP Sale Means Up To 25 Percent Off New Launches & Cult Favorites
In the beauty world, Pat McGrath Labs is luxe. It's runway. It's the makeup of people's dreams. And, as with most things that make dreams a reality, the price tag reflects such. But luckily for budget shoppers and beauty lovers alike, Pat McGrath Labs' Spring VIP Sale is happening right now and trust, you don't want to miss it.
Instead of marking down singular products, the brand is offering two in-bulk ways to save. From April 3 to April 17 at 11:59 EDT, shoppers will receive 20 percent off purchases under $150 and 25 percent off purchases of $150 or more. What makes it even better? There's no code, no need to be a rewards member, and absolutely no exclusions on products — which means the new goodies the brand released in 2020 are on the table.
Such as the entire three-piece Sublime Perfection Concealer System (concealer, eye powder, and a brush), that rounded out the Skin Fetish collection earlier this year. If the whole kit-and-caboodle isn't your thing, grab Emily Ratajkowski's fave, the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer that's so good at its job (probably thanks to the brand's Vita-Serum Complex), the star uses it as a foundation. In other fresh-off-the-press options, pick up one of the eight OpuLUST: Gloss lip glosses that have just about the same level of glitter and shine as a disco ball plus the beloved LUST: Gloss formula.
It's not *all* out with the old, in with the new, though. Snag the brand's one-and-only mascara, FetishEYES, or one of the famous Mothership eyeshadow palettes that consistently rack up hundreds of reviews. Ahead, eight products to get your cart started before heading over to Pat McGrath Labs' website for the brand's entire offerings.
With more than 1,000 reviews on Pat McGrath Labs' website, the fifth installment of the Mothership eyeshadow collection is a fan-favorite. Its 10 shades include golds, browns, and pops of spice with crimson and rose gold.
Grab the brand's first-ever concealer for major coverage, which Emily Ratajkowski actually uses like a foundation. With 36 shades, EmRata's LM09 hue might not be your match, but one of the other 35 may.
Dropped in January 2020, the eight new OpuLUST glosses have the same tack-free, non-sticky formula of fan-favorite LUST glosses, but with *serious* levels of glitter and shine.
Though the Mothership palettes are *chef's kiss,* the Eye Ecstasy five-pan eyeshadow palettes (in two different colorways Subversive and Sublime) are just as high quality, minus the high price tag.
Snag the highly rated Mattetrance Lipstick in one of its 32 shades from cool pinks, to lavenders, to rich browns.
Launched in 2019, this mascara is for the bold, voluminous, statement-making, and eyelash-obsessed. A few swipes of the black color adds length and drama while panthenol and peptides keep lashes clump-free and soft.
In need of some glow? Pick up the highlighting trio which features three different options to be worn alone or combined: Iridescent Pink, Fine Gold, and Bronze Nectar.