In the beauty world, Pat McGrath Labs is luxe. It's runway. It's the makeup of people's dreams. And, as with most things that make dreams a reality, the price tag reflects such. But luckily for budget shoppers and beauty lovers alike, Pat McGrath Labs' Spring VIP Sale is happening right now and trust, you don't want to miss it.

Instead of marking down singular products, the brand is offering two in-bulk ways to save. From April 3 to April 17 at 11:59 EDT, shoppers will receive 20 percent off purchases under $150 and 25 percent off purchases of $150 or more. What makes it even better? There's no code, no need to be a rewards member, and absolutely no exclusions on products — which means the new goodies the brand released in 2020 are on the table.

Such as the entire three-piece Sublime Perfection Concealer System (concealer, eye powder, and a brush), that rounded out the Skin Fetish collection earlier this year. If the whole kit-and-caboodle isn't your thing, grab Emily Ratajkowski's fave, the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer that's so good at its job (probably thanks to the brand's Vita-Serum Complex), the star uses it as a foundation. In other fresh-off-the-press options, pick up one of the eight OpuLUST: Gloss lip glosses that have just about the same level of glitter and shine as a disco ball plus the beloved LUST: Gloss formula.

It's not *all* out with the old, in with the new, though. Snag the brand's one-and-only mascara, FetishEYES, or one of the famous Mothership eyeshadow palettes that consistently rack up hundreds of reviews. Ahead, eight products to get your cart started before heading over to Pat McGrath Labs' website for the brand's entire offerings.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.