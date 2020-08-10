Oil-slick lips haven't been this in since the good old days of Juicy Tubes, Clueless, and Britney in a latex catsuit singing "Oops!...I Did It Again." Eager to meet the demand for a lacquer-like finish is an upcoming addition to the cult-favorite Lip Fetish category, Pat McGrath Labs' Divinyl Lip Shine.

Sadly, the Lip Smacker-wearing generation has aged out of rollerball glosses that taste like Skittles and Starburst, but all hope for an adult-friendly glassy pout is not lost. At least not with the legendary Pat McGrath involved. The makeup artist's namesake brand basically coined the concept of grown-up gloss even before Bella Hadid and company made it a 21st-century trend.

Her Lip Fetish line is the epitome of a pre-Y2K collection, including a slick Clear Balm, glittery Astral Balm, the Sheer Colour Balm, and now — perhaps the most mirror-like of them all — Divinyl Lip Shine, available starting Aug. 12 in six saturated shades.

The Divinyl range made its runway debut in Maison Margiela's Fall 2020 Artisanal Couture show, but you may have also seen it adorning Cardi B's lips in her new "WAP" video featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper's makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl, used the Nude Venus shade with Pat McGrath Labs' PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil for the look.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

The gloss also comes in a pinkish-red Boudoir Rosé, a fiery Electric Lotus, purply Belle Amour, wine-colored Temptress, and Love Interest, a sort of magenta. They feature antioxidant-rich lychee extract and coconut butter for mask-like hydration while also providing see-your-reflection-level shine.

Alongside it, Pat McGrath Labs will also launch its new limited-edition eye palette, MTHRSHP Rose Decadence, a "love letter" to the romantic perennial itself. The six-pan palette features soft pinks, eye-catching metallics, and — similar to the Divine Rose II Palette — a standout dynamic duochrome. With that, 2020 has reportedly been declared by the brand as "the year of the rose."

Both will be available on PatMcGrath.com on Aug. 12 and Sephora.com on Aug. 14.