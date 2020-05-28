Now that the temperatures are staying steadily above 70 degrees, it’s time to set aside your collection of sweatpants and hoodies (aside from your absolute must-haves, of course) in exchange for their warm-weather counterparts. For some, that might mean simply opting for pieces made with linen and terry cotton, while others are swapping out their joggers for easy activewear. And if you find yourself among the latter of the two and want to add new options into the mix, you’re in luck: Outdoor Voices’ Extra Sale is happening now.

Outdoor Voices knows good activewear. The direct-to-consumer company got its start in 2012 with a collection of sleek, colorblocked pieces — namely, leggings — and took the world (and Instagram) by storm. Now, it’s nearly impossible to go to the gym or scroll through a feed without stumbling upon one of the Austin-based brand’s iconic pieces.

While the cult-favorite brand gives everyone a reason to shop each time it adds a new style to its offerings, its Extra Sale might be the one to take the cake. Outdoor Voices is marking down some of its best-selling styles up to 50 percent off — and yes, that includes its top-rated 7/8 Springs Leggings, which are available for $42. Take note: The Extra Sale will continue until stock runs out — and given that pieces are quickly selling out, you’ll want to act fast.

This is the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s most beloved staples. You might have already added the brand’s Instagram-famous leggings to your cart, but with styles available for up to half off, what’s a few more? If you want a pair of classic black or solid leggings for everyday wear, go for the Warmup Leggings, which are available in black, navy, or gray and now available for $60. Looking for a brighter option for the warmest days? You can’t go wrong with the now-$37 3/4 Leggings.

Of course, you’ll need something to wear with your new collection of leggings. In which case, get yourself the MiniMesh Longsleeve T-Shirt, which is $44 and will be essential for early-morning hikes as a lightweight layering piece. If you prefer to go sleeveless during the summer, the MiniMesh Tank Top is on sale for $22.

You could also use this time to stock up on pieces for cooler weather, like the $87 MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie, which will be great for summer camping trips. Another option is the $108 RecTrek Jacket, which is a versatile, weather-resistant piece to have for any casual occasion.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have pieces from Outdoor Voices’ Extra Sale below.