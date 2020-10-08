OPI holiday collections are never small endeavors, and 2020 has proven to be no exception to the rule. With enough sparkle to make a disco ball jealous, OPI's new Shine Bright nail polish collection officially arrived at retailers on Oct. 1, bringing with it 15 limited-edition shades created in collaboration with none other than Swarovski. Yes, that Swarovski.

"When it comes to the holidays and beauty, nothing is ‘too much,’" noted OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, in a press email. "Shine Bright brings together jewel tones, mixed metals, velvety hues, and icy shades for a collection that’s bold and sophisticated. The crystal glam look is so popular in color cosmetics this season, and it’s easy to embrace the trend with nails that make a major statement."

Or, more specifically, OPI's three new "glass-like" glitters. The trio is created using clear or jelly base shades, which are then layered with cellophane or iridescent glitter, creating dimensional depth once they're applied to your nails. Choose between the blue-based Bling It On! shade and the darker, gray-based Puttin' on the Glitz, or go slightly more subtle and pick up the iridescent All A'twitter in Glitter. Like the rest of the nail lacquers in the collection, these special glitters still retail for only $10.50, or $13 if you opt for the Infinite Shine formula.

You have quite a few options if you prefer lower-key shimmers, as well. Take the frosty Naughty or Ice? color for example. Technically more of a champagne than a white, the super-light neutral is packed with sparkle. Or, for a slightly punchier color, try This Shade is Ornamental! — a velveteen rose that's bound to be popular with OPI fans.

Beyond the glitter, you can see Swarovski's influence on the color palette of the lineup. Let's Take an Elfie, a celestial purple shimmer, looks as if it was pulled straight from a crystal collection. The same goes for Heart and Coal, a New Year's Eve-ready black with suspended rainbow glitter.

And that's only the beginning. Explore all 15 new holiday 2020 shades by visiting OPI's website, or shop online at stockists such as Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and more. Below, some of the most eye-catching colors from the Shine Bright collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.