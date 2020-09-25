Throughout lockdown, Olive & June inspired many a withdrawal-stricken manicure fiend to pick up the brand's proprietary Poppy and master the art of nail painting themselves. And even though most U.S. salons have reopened, Olive & June's just-revealed take on an advent calendar makes the idea of an at-home mani almost too appealing to pass up.

You're familiar with the traditional type of holiday advent calendar: typically a cardboard box resembling a bedecked evergreen or a gingerbread house, dotted with doors containing toys and candy for each day leading up to the grand finale. This is sort of like that, but with 25 salon-quality nail accessories instead of cheap chocolate.

Olive & June's 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar became available for pre-order on Sept. 25, exactly three months before Christmas, which is plenty of time to stock up early for all the amateur manicurists in your life (or, more realistically, for yourself).

The kit includes two Poppys — Olive & June's patented hand-stabilizing bottle handle — a nail file, heart-shaped file, buffer, remover pot, and clean-up brush, all in miniature sizes. It also includes a mini cuticle serum, top coat, seven nail art sticker packs, and nine mini polishes.

Courtesy of Olive & June

Staying true to tradition, the exact polish shades and stickers tucked behind each petite door are kept a secret; however, the brand ensures it has compiled its most holiday-ready hues (hint: pinks, red, and metallic gold are all included).

In 2019, the Los Angeles-based nail salon celebrated the holiday season with nine new jewel-toned and metallic polishes. Something about its first-ever advent calendar, though — packaged into a gift-worthy silver box — gives the impression that there will be more of its kind to come. The limited-edition holiday kits are valued at $95 and sold for $50. They're available for pre-order now at OliveandJune.com and are slated to ship on Oct. 27.

