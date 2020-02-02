If you’re looking for affordable places to shop the latest trends, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Amazon. Their vast selection, which includes artisan-made accessories and clothing from past seasons, means competitive pricing — and don't forget about that free, two-day shipping for Prime members. That said, not everything on Amazon is created equal, which is where this editor-curated roundup comes in. Of the cheapest trendy fashion pieces on Amazon, these 40 look the most expensive; stick with these, and prepare to be met with blank stares of disbelief when you tell people where you got them.

No matter what trend you're looking to incorporate into your wardrobe — be it cozy-chic teddy coats or '90s-inspired slip skirts — you're sure to find at least one piece in this edit that you're excited about (though with prices this good, it's likely you'll walk away with a few). Plus, despite featuring some of the most affordable fashion pieces on Amazon, each item was hand-picked by editors because it looks and feels expensive, so you'll never have to compromise between affordability and style.

So go ahead, what are you waiting for? After all, bargains this great won’t be around forever.

1. The Leopard Silk Skirt You've Been Seeing Everywhere Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 Amazon See on Amazon For fashion girls these days, no wardrobe is complete without a leopard print skirt — and this one comes at an unbeatable price. Pair it with a crisp white tank or a faded band tee during the warmer months, then later, wear it with all your favorite cozy knits and boots. "The fabric is soft and silky," one reviewer noted. "It looks and feels just like a much more expensive skirt I tried on at a high end boutique." Available sizes: S-XL

2. A Cozy Fleece Pullover With A Subtle Cropped Fit ZAFUL Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip $30 Amazon See on Amazon A cropped fit gives this classic fleece pullover an on-trend update; it's the perfect cozy layer to pair with all your leggings and high-waisted bottoms. Made of plush faux sherpa, the sporty design features dropped shoulders and a high collar, with cinched elastic at the sleeves and waistband to help hold in heat. Choose from 17 colors and prints, including stars, plaid, and leopard. Available sizes: S-XL

3. These Best-Selling Pants That Are Dressy, But Comfortable GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $25 Amazon See on Amazon Polished enough for work and chic enough for the weekend, these paper bag-style pants are sure to become an instant favorite. An elastic waist and a generous percentage of spandex in the fabric makes them a comfortable choice, while the high rise cut and self-tie belt give them a unique, polished look. "I love the pockets, I love the belt, I love the color, I love the price, I love everything," gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

4. A Vegan Leather Belt To Tie Together Any Outfit Earnda Women's Leather Belt $14.50 Amazon See on Amazon The right belt can instantly elevate even the most basic of outfits, and with its '90s-inspired double-O buckle, this one feels especially of the moment. Pair it with a tucked-in top and jeans to give the look polish, or use it to cinch the waist on a billowy dress or top. Made of quality vegan leather, it comes in a range of black and brown colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Romantic, Billowy Sleeves SheIn Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Tie Waist Wrap Top $32 Amazon See on Amazon Voluminous sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and plenty of ruffles ensure you stand out in a crowd when you're wearing this top. Plus, the wrap-around belt is fully functional, so you can adjust it to find your perfect fit. Choose from four gorgeous colors: black, white, burgundy, or emerald. Available sizes: XS-XL

6. The Perfect Little Black Dress The Drop Women's Amelia Square Neck Strappy Body Con Midi Tank Dress $39.90 Amazon See on Amazon With the right accessories, this pencil dress can easily be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion. Add a leather bomber jacket and chunky combat boots to edge up the look, or pair it with a tailored blazer and pumps for a polished work outfit. It's made of a soft, slightly stretchy blend of viscose and elastane, so it's a rather comfortable choice, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

7. A Silky Slip Skirt That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt $45 Amazon See on Amazon Silky, slinky, and about as versatile as it gets, this retro-chic skirt will pair well with just about every top imaginable, from vintage band tees to chunky turtleneck sweaters. Made of smooth, shimmering satin with a generous dose of stretch, the skirt has a comfortable elastic waistband that falls right at the waist. Choose from six colors, including a trendy leopard print. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

8. A Croc-Effect Crossbody That's Spacious, But Not Bulky The Lovely Tote Co. Women's Fashion Crocodile Circle Crossbody $33 Amazon See on Amazon Croc-embossed vegan leather and a unique round shape make this crossbody bag a chic finish to just about any look. Not only is it stylish, practical, and versatile, but it actually has enough space to stash all your essentials, including a full-sized wallet and large smart phone. "This bag looks and feels super expensive," one reviewer commented. Choose from yellow, Burgundy, or classic black.

9. A Leopard Print Blouse That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down ECOWISH Womens V Neck Leopard Casual Print Tunic $22.60 Amazon See on Amazon While this leopard print blouse is an excellent way to elevate a casual outfit, it can easily be incorporated into your work wardrobe, too. Since leopard print is basically a neutral, it'll look effortlessly chic layered under your favorite blazers and cardigans. "I really love this blouse," one reviewer gushed. "It has a soft, silky expensive feel, and feels wonderful on." Available sizes: S-XXXL

10. A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses At A Shockingly Affordable Price WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to believe these polarized sunglasses are so affordable — after all, it's unusual to find any polarized sunglasses at this price point, let alone a pair that's as stylish as these. Reviewers say they're well-made and comfortable, and love that they come with their own carrying case and microfiber cleaning cloth. "Really impressed by the quality of these sunglasses," one reviewer wrote. "Even the packaging is so cute!"

11. A Teddy Fleece Coat That's As Cozy As Your Favorite Blanket Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat $39 Amazon See on Amazon An essential layer that'll take you all the way from fall to spring, this fuzzy teddy coat is the definition of cozy-chic. It's designed in a long, simple silhouette with notched lapels, an open front, and roomy hidden side pockets. Get it in six colors. Available sizes: S-3X

12. A Versatile Blouse With Pretty Puffed Sleeves SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Casual Solid Top Pullover $18 Amazon See on Amazon Pretty puffed sleeves add interest to this otherwise simple top; comfortable and versatile, it's the type of wear-with-anything staple that's worth owning in multiple colors. Designed with dainty gathers at the shoulders and a keyhole closure in the back, it's available in a range of 20 colors and prints. Available sizes: XXS-XXXL

13. These Luxe Satin Mules That Are Sure To Garner Compliments The Drop Women's Essen Bow Pointed Toe Flat Mule Sandal $50 Amazon See on Amazon Definitive proof that flats can look just as luxe as high heels, these wine-hued mules will instantly dress up any look. Made of rich, shimmering satin and topped with statement-making bows, the sleek design features padded footbeds and a glamorous pointed toe. Choose from silky satin in either dusty pink or merlot, or opt for the faux suede version in black or praline. Available sizes: 6-11

14. A Printed Slip Skirt You Can Wear All Year Round find. printed skirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon A black-and-white floral print gives this slinky slip skirt a special touch; soft, airy, and versatile, it can easily be dressed up or down for whatever you have going on. Pair it with a sleek turtleneck and heels to dress it up for work, or add a cool tee and sneakers for an effortless casual look. It's one of those rare pieces you can wear year-round, too, thanks to its neutral color scheme. Available sizes: XS-XL

15. This Retro-Chic Blouse That Pairs Perfectly With High-Waisted Bottoms MAKEMECHIC Women's Collar Polka Dot Button Down Shirt $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you pair it with high-waisted shorts or a crisp pleated midi skirt, this short-sleeved blouse is rich in retro, pin up-inspired appeal. Styled with playful polka-dots and a flirty tie at the waist, the fabric it's made with is light, breathable, and ever-so-slightly sheer. If you're not a fan of polka-dots, it also comes in several chic windowpane prints. Available sizes: S-L

16. A Pair Of Statement-Making Earrings That Come In 10 Fun Colors KELMALL Rose Gold Raised Design Rectangle Statement Earrings $10.50 Amazon See on Amazon Add a fun detail to any outfit with these glitzy statement earrings. The delicate, intricate raised texture contrasts beautifully with the earrings' bold geometric shape, resulting in an eye-catching look that's both playful and sophisticated. Plus, if you're not a fan of rose gold, they're also available in nine other colors, ranging from classic black to an electric neon green.

17. The Boho-Chic Mini Dress You'll Want To Own In Every Color Amoretu Women's Deep V Neck Loose Shift Pleated Tunic Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon This flirty ruffled mini dress is basically perfect. Not only is it comfortable, versatile, and incredibly fun to wear, but it can easily be styled for any occasion, in any season. The flowy design features a mini-length cut made up of tiered ruffles, with billowy blouson sleeves and a V-neckline. "I am so impressed with the quality of this dress," one reviewer gushed. It comes in other colors and polka dot prints, too. Available sizes: S-XXL

18. A Stylish Fedora That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow — & Has Nearly 2,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Dark-Camel $17 Amazon See on Amazon Make any outfit infinitely more interesting by topping it off with this fedora — it's the type of rare piece that's trendy and timeless all at once. Not only is it satisfyingly sturdy and well-made — especially for the price — but it's also available in a seemingly endless array of colors. Plus, a hidden strap inside allows you adjust the fit, eliminating the guesswork associated with ordering hats online.

19. A Flowy Dotted Skirt That's Designed With Hidden Pockets Exlura Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $24.90 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring rows of tiered ruffles printed with a smattering of tiny polka-dots, this soft, swingy midi skirt works with virtually any outfit. Add tall boots and a sweater for a comfy-chic work outfit, or keep things casual in the summer with a tank and sandals. Featuring a smocked elastic waistband and roomy hidden side pockets, it's the type of easy staple that's worth owning in multiple colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Versatile Maxi Dress Sold In 27 Different Prints Milumia Women's Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress $34 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for everything from weddings and graduations to wine tastings and brunch, this chic printed maxi dress is sure to get plenty of wear. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette, the flowy design features elbow-length sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, with a flirty center slit and a row of buttons down the front. Plus, it comes in a ton of other fun prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. A Casual-Chic Blouse Made Of Light, Airy Chiffon HOTAPEI Womens Casual Summer Tie Sleeve Wrap $22 Amazon See on Amazon Tuck this pretty surplice top into a sleek pencil skirt to dress it up for work, or pair it with jeans and sneakers for an effortless casual look. The classic wrap silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and the dainty ties at the sleeves add a pretty, subtle detail. Made of light, floaty chiffon, it comes in a range of colors, prints, and styles, including several short-sleeved versions. Available sizes: S-XXL

22. The Fan-Favorite Sneakers With Over 1,700 Perfect Five-Star Reviews adidas Performance Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $35 Amazon See on Amazon Made of stretchy, breathable mesh that molds to the shape of your foot, these best-selling Adidas running shoes fit like a dream. Memory foam sock liners and Cloudfoam cushioning up the comfort factor even more, while the tab at the back makes for easy on/off. "I've worn them all day and it feels like I'm walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5-11

23. A Sophisticated Twist On The Classic Slinky Party Dress Floerns Women's Short Sleeve V Neck Twist Front Split Midi Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon An elegant twist in the front gives this stylish midi dress a sophisticated detail; perfect for all your parties and events, it's sure to bring in compliments all night long. Made of a think, slinky fabric with plenty of stretch, the design features flowy short sleeves, a elegant slit in the front, and a plunging V-neckline. Choose from 14 colors and prints, including black, pink, and royal blue. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

24. Your New Favorite Pair Of Dress Pants Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Ankle Pant $11 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless and versatile, you'll likely find yourself reaching for these dress pants for years to come. Made with a comfortable blend of cotton and elastane, their slim, stretchy fit looks tailored and sleek, but never feels restrictive. Plus, they're available in three different inseam lengths, in a range of colors and prints including navy, camel, and bold black windowpane (pictured). Available sizes: 0-20

25. These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Come In White & Rose Gold, Too PAVOI 14K Yellow Gold Plated Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud $13 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to ever-so-lightly hug your earlobes, these gorgeous huggie earrings are the perfect dainty hoops for everyday wear. Made of genuine sterling silver and plated in gleaming 14-karat gold, they're hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive ears. Wear them on their own for a polished, minimalist effect, or, if you have multiple piercings, pair them with other earrings for a more dramatic look.

26. A Comfortable Shift Dress That Works For Any Occasion find. Women's Green Khaki Shift Dress $31.40 Amazon See on Amazon Finding professional clothes that are both stylish and comfortable isn't always easy, but this chic shift dress fills both requirements with ease. Plus, the elegant draped detail and asymmetrical hemline add an interesting twist to the classic design, for a look that feels chic enough to wear far beyond the office. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

27. A Stylish Pair Of Camo-Print Leggings Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Legging $16.20 Amazon See on Amazon Consider these the perfect leggings: not only are they comfortable, well-made, and stylish, but they cost a mere fraction of the price you'd pay for similar styles. Made with a smooth, four-way stretch material that wicks away moisture and keeps its shape all day long, the leggings are available in six stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

28. A Gorgeous Ruffled Blouse You'll Want To Own In Every Color ROMWE Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Deep V $20 Amazon See on Amazon Guaranteed to turn heads for all the right reasons, this ruffled blouse is one of those timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, waist-cinching bow, and flowy sleeves, it'll look effortlessly stylish with just about everything in your closet. "This top is great! Since it wraps, the bust and waist area are adjustable," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: XL-4X

29. A More Stylish Version Of The Standard Backpack B&E LIFE Fashion Shoulder Bag Rucksack PU Leather $24 Amazon See on Amazon Supple vegan leather and gleaming gold hardware give this small-yet-spacious backpack a luxe, sophisticated look, but it's still every bit as practical as the classic grade school carry-all. Outfitted with a zippered pocket in the back, plus five more pockets inside, reviewers say it's spacious enough for all the essentials — like a full-sized wallet, tablet, water bottle, makeup, a sweater, and more — without feeling overly bulky.

30. A Slouchy Waffle Knit Top You'll Wind Up Living In Women's Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Off Shoulder Top $22 Amazon See on Amazon You'll likely want to live in this slouchy waffle-knit top, whether you're lounging around the house or getting together with friends. Designed to be worn either on or off the shoulder, it's styled with a relaxed V-neckline in both the front and the back, while the cozy waffle knit fabric gives it a bit of extra warmth. It comes in multiple colors, too. Available sizes: S-XXL

31. The Classic Levi's Jeans Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label $25 Amazon See on Amazon Levi's has a well-deserved reputation for making timeless, high-quality denim, so it's no surprise that these skinny jeans are wildly popular amongst reviewers. Still, the fanfare is pretty impressive; in over 4,300 glowingly positive reviews, Amazon shoppers rave about their soft, stretchy feel and comfortable fit, and love that they come in 17 washes and three different inseam lengths. Available sizes: 2-28

32. A Pretty Little Dress That's Stretchy & Soft Nemidor Women's Ruffle Sleeve Jersey Knit Plus Size Casual Swing Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon Playful ruffled sleeves give this otherwise simple dress a fun, feminine touch — with the right accessories, it can easily be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion. Made of a soft, stretchy jersey knit fabric, the simple pullover design features a crew neckline and hidden side pockets. Choose from 10 colors and prints, including three florals. Available sizes: 14-26

33. A Crystal Necklace You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat $14 Amazon See on Amazon Dainty and minimalist, this cubic zirconia necklace is the type of piece you'll wear everyday. Wear it alone for an understated effect or layer it with other necklaces to create a look that's all your own. It's made of genuine sterling silver and plated with your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. "The size of the diamond is perfect, and the adjustable chain is great," reported one reviewer.

34. A Lightweight Mini Skirt That's Perfect For Warmer Weather Relipop Women's Flared Short Skirt Polka Dot Pleated Mini Skater Skirt $18 Amazon See on Amazon Tiered ruffles and a mid-thigh length make this skater skirt an instant wardrobe staple — not only is it incredibly easy to style, but the relaxed fit and elasticized drawstring waist mean it's endlessly comfortable, too. Wear it with a retro T-shirt and sneakers for a cool, casual look, or dress it up with over-the-knee boots for a statement-making party outfit. Available sizes: S-XXL

35. A Boho-Chic Maxi Dress With Gorgeous Embroidered Details ROMWE Women's Plus Size Bohemian Print Dress $34 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy and beautiful, this boho-chic maxi dress is sure to get plenty of wear — dress it up with heels for a wedding or graduation, or pair it with strappy sandals for a get-together with friends. Designed in a classic A-line silhouette with intricate embroidery on the sleeves and neck, it's made of lightweight, airy rayon with no added stretch. Available sizes: 1X-4X

36. An Of-The-Moment Pair Of High-Heeled Sock Boots Steve Madden Women's Claire Fashion Boot $100 Amazon See on Amazon These glamorous sock boots by Steve Madden look like they cost five times the price, easily. From the chic pointed toe to the 3.5-inch stiletto heel, the entire silhouette is as sleek and streamlined as possible, while the stretchy fabric ensures they'll fit your leg like a glove. If you're not a fan the red, there are several other options, including black, silvery snakeskin, and a bold leopard print. Available sizes: 5-11

37. A More Stylish Take On The Classic Running Sweatshirt Core 10 Women's Plus Size Motion Tech Fleece Relaxed Fit $37.20 Amazon See on Amazon Athleisure-inspired details such as long ribbed cuffs and side panel zippers give this simple crewneck sweatshirt a stylish update, but it's still every bit as comfortable as an old favorite. Other design highlights include the dropped shoulders, hip-grazing length, and an asymmetrical hemline, for a final product that's equally suited for lounging around the house, tough workouts, and everything in between. Available sizes: XS-3X

38. These Classic-Fit Jeans That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By Gloria Vanderbilt Plus Size Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $20 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't get enough of these classic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, giving them more than 2,400 perfect five-star reviews. A healthy dose of stretch ensures they never feel restrictive, so they're a comfortable choice, too. Designed with a mid-rise waist, a fitted hip and thigh, and a subtly tapered leg, they're available in whole range of stylish denim washes. Available sizes: 4-24

39. A Fan-Favorite Swimsuit Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $25 Amazon See on Amazon No need to prioritize between style, fit, and comfort — this top-rated bathing suit delivers the best of all three. In over 3,200 glowing reviews, fans rave about the mesh-panel design and perfect fit, and say it's one of those rare suits that provides plenty of coverage and support without sacrificing style. Choose from dozens of colors and prints. Available sizes: 0-22